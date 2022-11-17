Manny Pino has always had a dream of being a starting quarterback at a high level and he is finally getting to show off his talents as a Mesa Jackrabbit in his senior year.
Although Pino spends most of his time trying to perfect his game, he also has many hobbies outside of football.
Some of his interests include finding the next upcoming artist before their fame and recognition in the music industry, thrifting designer brands and buying and reselling Jordan shoes or whatever it may be.
“I find a lot of interest in that even though it's a pocket buster it makes up for spending so much. A big fan of Jordan’s, I like thrifting in a way, solely because of the rare finds you can come across, I found a vintage Bape shirt and some old Supreme collector items,” said Pino.
Pino said he enjoys reliving the unreal experience of the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 playoff run being a big Lebron fan and idolizes Lamar Jackson off his playstyle even though he supports his local team the Arizona Cardinals.
The first time Pino picked up a football he was 4 years old, despite attempting to play basketball throughout middle school and picking up a baseball bat once or twice he realized going into high school he had a passion for football and wanted to focus on that.
“I tried baseball once and got cracked in the back of the head and from that point I knew it wasn’t for me,” said Pino.
Pino transferred from Red Mountain High School to Mesa High School as a freshman and dealt with adversity when it came to Covid and transfer ineligibility from freshman year.
Pino was on the varsity roster as a sophomore and junior but had to play some junior varsity due to ineligibility. But he continued to fight for that starting spot making his voice be heard.
“Manny is probably the most important person on this football team,” Mesa offensive lineman Trey Reynolds said. “He is the glue that keeps the team together when someone is down on themselves you will always see him there to pick them up. Manny has cemented himself as a leader. He is the voice of the team and the offense has full confidence in Manny and we trust he will read the defense and make that big throw.”
The Jackrabbits’ offense has been unstoppable behind Pino. They were 6-3 and riding a five-game winning streak heading into their final regular season game against Cibola last Friday. Pino is second on the team with 477 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns along with 1,283 yards through the air with 13 touchdown passes, a majority of those to Tre Brown, his favorite target.
Brown and Pino have had a special connection this season and it has played a big role in why the Jackrabbits have been able to mount out some key victories.
“At the end of the day, I always know me and him are going to figure it out and get right whether it's on or off the field,” said Brown.
Pino and Brown spend a lot of time outside of practice bonding and running routes which has built so much chemistry between the duo making them unstoppable.
Brown, averaging nearly 100 receiving yards per game this season, has made the life of Pino much easier however he praises his quarterback for having faith in him and his teammates when it matters most.
The Jackrabbits secured a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2015 when Scott Hare was the coach. This was also Mesa’s first seven-win season since the same year.
The turnaround for the program has opened the eyes of many in the East Valley, and it’s all because of the relationships Pino is able to build with his teammates that leads them to success.
“Manny has a good friendship and brotherhood with a lot of us guys on the field so the leadership role he has on the team is huge,” Brown said. “He pushes their full potential in practice. He has great work ethic, he is able to play any position the coach needs him at on the field, whether it’s offense or defense, he has it handled.
“Just one of those all-around athletes. I think he’s on the right path to take his game to the next level, just keep a good character and stay in the books and keep working hard everywhere he is at.”
