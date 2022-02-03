Aaron Healy is an ASU Cronkite School of Journalism student assigned to cover Mountain View High School for AZPreps365.com and the East Valley Tribune.
With the clock down to six seconds and the Mountain View Toros winning by two points, the Dobson Mustangs raced the ball up the court.
The Toros crowd started cheering with excitement, “Five, four, three, two …” but then disaster struck. A mustangs shooting guard threw the ball up towards the basket and 'swish.' The ball went in and the Mustangs beat the Toros on a buzzer beater, 57-56.
The game started with a slower pace as it seemed both teams were trying to adjust to one another's play style. Head coach Gary Ernst of the Mountain View Toros wanted his team to push the pace in the first quarter to catch the Mustangs being lackadaisical in transition. His plan seemed to work as the Toros eventually got some shots to fall. During a timeout Ernst was visibly frustrated in the huddle because of the team's spacing on the floor even with his team up 11-9 heading into the second quarter.
In the second quarter the Toros played tremendous lockdown defense. Junior center, Jackson Bowers, was a key defensively for the Toros with a huge block that made the whole gymnasium scream. Throughout the quarter Mustang players played sloppy and the Toros hounding defense was able to come up with multiple turnovers. Many times in the second quarter Toro players dealt with a lot of contact, but got no foul call. Coach Ernst definitely had an earful for the referees every time. The second quarter ended with the Toros up 27-20.
The third quarter was a pivotal moment in the game. The Mustangs began the quarter on a 6-0 run which led Coach Ernst to call a timeout. The Toros were struggling to get any type of offense going early in the quarter because of the Mustangs full-court press defense. As the quarter progressed the opportunities opened up for both sides. Both teams went back and forth with the third quarter eventually coming to an end knotted up at 38-38.
The Toros came out blazing in the fourth quarter and gave the Mustangs all they could handle by going up 50-40 midway through the quarter. Along this impressive run Toros senior shooting guard Conner Cook splashed a couple of threes to put the Toros in a great position to win the game. Despite turning the ball over in the fourth quarter a lot, the Mustangs found a way to hang around in the game. The Mustangs came all the way back and tied the game up at 54. Then junior wing, Peyton Rule of the Toros thought he had hit the game winning layup, only to have the Mustangs come all the way back down the floor in six seconds to hit a buzzer beater.
Disappointed would be an understatement for the Toros. When the Mustangs hit that shot the crowd went silent. The only thing heard was a few Dobson fans screaming in excitement from what they had just witnessed.
Of the many disappointed Toro players was junior point guard, Brigg Wolfe who scored 16 points for the Toros. “It was a tough loss, we’re a way better team then them just didn’t play like it tonight,” Wolfe said. The Toros were pressured on inbounding the ball a lot resulting in turnovers and Wolfe said they talked about it as a team after the game. “We got pressured, just don’t back down, just go up to it, we’re built for it in these moments,” Wolfe explained.
Center Jackson Bowers, who came up with a key block earlier in the game believes they just need to keep playing their style of basketball. “We need to keep working, play up to other teams' levels for all four quarters, and start practicing harder and working harder,” Bowers said. “We put on the break there for a little bit there up ten like we got this, they just played harder than us,” Bowers explained.
The game came down to bad execution by the Toros at the end of the game. “This time of year we should be finishing games the right way, not turning the ball over, missing free throws, missing layups, and when you let a game get down to the nitty gritty like this that's what can happen,” Coach Ernst explained. “We just lost our lead, lost our composure and didn't play well down the stretch” Ernst said.
The Mountain View Toros look to bounce back from this loss on February 8, 2022 against the Mesa Jackrabbits before getting ready for the playoffs.
