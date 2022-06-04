From the moment he stepped onto the field, football coach Roy Lopez Sr. has made a rare kind of impact in just his first year at Desert Ridge.
With 28 years of experience, Lopez Sr. is no stranger to coaching. It is the kind of job that he would not trade for anything and is something he knew he wanted to do from the very start.
“I think it kept me on the field. It kept me close to, you know, the competition. I love football. I love using it as a tool to get my education,” Lopez Sr. said. “If it wasn’t football, it was wrestling. If it wasn’t wrestling, it was baseball. If it wasn’t baseball, you know, it was in the weight room.”
Lopez Sr.’s coaching journey began at New Mexico Highlands University before he eventually made his way to the East Valley. From there he spent a majority of his time at Marcos de Niza, where he had his greatest success taking the Padres to an overall 88-32 record in just 10 seasons.
After several strong years at Marcos de Niza, Lopez Sr. decided to move over to the West Valley and took over the football program at Tolleson. However, his tenure would be short-lived as COVID-19 cases took a big toll and forced Lopez Sr. to only coach one full season in his two years with the high school.
“It was tough. The numbers out in that area were really rough because it is such a high population,” Lopez Sr. said. “But the kids were awesome. The school was awesome … they embraced me and it just put me in a pretty good predicament to move closer to home.”
Lopez Sr. felt at home right away as he truly embraced the brand new opportunity he had with Desert Ridge. While his first season with the team was not exactly what he had in mind, the overall record was not necessarily the part that mattered the most to the players. It was Lopez Sr.’s attitude and how he helped change the entire culture of the program.
“From the moment I started working with coach Lopez, things were different from what I was used to the past two years before,” senior edge rusher Lance Holtzclaw said. “He was a brand new face to me and everyone else, but very soon his face became well-known, respected, and loved all around his new home … coach Lopez brought more to the table than just a new face.”
One of the many resources that Lopez Sr. provided during his first year at Desert Ridge was his understanding of the game of football and life in general. Throughout the entire season, Lopez Sr. shared some of his valuable lessons that not only can any athlete learn from, but any person walking down the street can learn from as well.
Another unique way that Lopez Sr. has provided to help spread his football knowledge is through his son and current Houston Texans defensive lineman Roy Lopez Jr.
Not only has Lopez Jr. been able to become a role model for many of the players, but he has given Desert Ridge a type of resource that not many high school teams have access to.
“Working with Roy Lopez Jr. has been nothing less of a blessing and a gift. To have someone that has made it to play at the level that you dream to play at right there is amazing,” Holtzclaw said. “To have worked out with him has been great. Learning, practicing, then applying what he has taught has done nothing but helped tremendously.”
Ranked as a two-star recruit out of Mesquite High School, Lopez Jr. committed to New Mexico State where he suffered a broken leg during the first week of the 2019 season. He transferred to the University of Arizona and helped set his future for the NFL, where he now plays for the Houston Texans.
“The one thing that will stay the same is just you gotta work. You have to have that work ethic,” Lopez Jr. said. “You gotta want it more than everybody else wants it, you know, and something that my dad texts me every day is to ‘outwork them all.’ It’s just the mindset that we live by.”
This kind of contagious mentality has helped the Lopezes build relationships with not only the players on the team but with people throughout the entire Desert Ridge community. In his first-ever BTB Roy Lopez Football Camp, Lopez Jr. had over 600 total kids in attendance that day, where he continued to inspire the minds of many young athletes by sharing a piece of advice he lives by.
“Really it’s just being a good person. But then that all goes back to something that was instilled in me since I was a young kid,” Lopez Jr. said. “You know, my dad would say the three rules that you live by. Be a good person, be a good student, and then you be a good athlete, in that order … it is something that I try to relate to others and that I hold close to my heart.”
Despite the 2022-2023 football season still being a few months away, Lopez Sr. could not be more excited for the upcoming season as he hopes to take the
Jaguars to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
“We have a lot of good football players that are coming back. We just had seven colleges out there looking at about five or six D1 prospects. We have a big lineman who is getting a lot of attention, a big tight end, and big linebackers,” Lopez Sr. said. “But we are gonna be better than we were last year.
“We have a tough schedule so, you know, it’s always better that second or third year.”
