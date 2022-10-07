Liberty coach Colin Thomas thought the hour-and-a-half weather delay Friday night helped his team.
It gave them a chance to refocus, calm any nerves they had and game plan for what was the marquee matchup in the state against a Basha team that is an Open Division title contender, much like the Lions.
But what was initially slated to be a defensive battle quickly turned into a one-sided affair as Liberty jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in its 35-7 rout of the Bears.
“We came here to play football tonight,” Thomas said. “Our kids are special. When we took the field a second time it was a different energy. We had been through it before, Pinnacle we had a delay, but we came to the field, it was raining and our kids came out with a different type of energy.
“I felt pretty good at that point in time.”
Liberty benefitted from a Basha fumble early in its first drive. Star defensive tackle My’Keil Gardner stripped Basha running back Deshaun Buchanan on the Bears’ fourth play of the opening drive.
It took junior quarterback Navi Bruzon and the Lions just three plays to find the end zone after the turnover, as he connected with senior wide receiver Prince Zombo for a long screen play that put the Lions at the Basha 1-yard line. Two plays later, Bruzon punched it in.
A three-and-out from Basha’s explosive offense led to another Liberty touchdown. Bruzon once again led the Lions down a short field and connected with tight end Braylon Gardner for a 10-yard score.
The Lions were firing on all cylinders early on offense, and the defense was matching their energy.
“My’Keil made the big strip right away and we scored,” Thomas said. “I wasn’t shocked they were ready to play. I know our guys. The harder things get the more we’re going to respond. That’s what they did.”
Basha finally found a rhythm on offense late in the first quarter as junior quarterback Demond Williams and senior running back Deshaun Buchanan led the Bears down the field with their legs. They eventually set themselves up inside the 5-yard line.
But penalties, broken plays and missed blocking assignments resulted in a failed fourth-down try.
Liberty responded with a 97-yard drive that took nearly 6 minutes off the game clock. Senior running back Zach Wallace capped it off with a 1-yard touchdown run.
“We come out, fumble the ball, give them a short field and you can’t do that against a good team,” Basha coach Chris McDonald said. We have drives we just can’t sustain. Penalty, dropped ball, you can’t do that against a good team.
“We moved the ball, we would just sputter.”
Liberty was in full control midway through the second quarter. The Lions pressured Williams, clogged running lanes and the secondary ran hip-to-hip with the Bears’ speedy wideouts.
It was a dominant and near-perfect first half performance from a team that has overpowered every opponent in its path this season, including last year’s Open Division state champion Saguaro.
Bruzon connected with Gardner once more in the second half and on a 32-yard pass to Grant Brunelle for touchdowns. He finished 17-of-19 for 246 yards and four total touchdowns. He also has 37 yards on the ground.
Four Liberty wideouts — Zombo, Brunelle, Gardner and Jaqua Anderson — had 40 or more receiving yards. Anderson also added 26 yards on the ground, complimenting Wallace’s 79.
“I was just taking what they would give me,” Bruzon said. “If they’re giving me screens, coach Thomas will call it. We had a good game plan and it obviously paid off.”
Basha, despite the lopsided score, made the game more competitive in the second half. The Bears defense forced three-and-outs and Williams connected with wide receiver Bryson Dedmond in the fourth for a 38-yard pass that took away the shutout.
But the Bears’ struggles through the air were made apparent throughout the game. Williams finished with 88 passing yards and a touchdown on 18 attempts.
He did most of his damage on the ground with 95 yards on 17 carries. Buchanan, meanwhile, had 81 yards on 18 carries.
McDonald credited his team their effort in the second half. But he pitched consistency as one of the key areas of improvement as Basha heads into a bye week before facing district and Premier Region rival Hamilton in two weeks.
“I think we preach explosive plays constantly and they did a really good job trying to minimize that,” McDonald said. “When that happens you’ve got to be consistent in what you do. We just didn’t do that. We did at times but we didn’t do it for an entire series or an entire drive. I think it took us a while to settle down.
“We now know what we have to do to compete with the top teams in the state.”
The win for Liberty cements the Lions as one of the top two teams in the state. Various power rankings have them and Chandler interchanging at No. 1 and 2 in the state.
The Wolves have been a thorn in Liberty’s side the last two seasons, beating the Lions two years in a row in the Open Division semifinals. Those games remain in the past for the Lions, as they remain focused on the schedule ahead, which includes a matchup with rival Centennial in early November.
“It’s only Week 5, so there’s nothing really to be excited over,” Bruzon said. “It was a good win. That was a pretty tough team. But we’ve got a lot of good games to go.”
