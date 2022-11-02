Landon Jury wasn’t satisfied with his performance at quarterback as a junior for the Casteel High School football team.
So, he got to work.
He worked tirelessly throughout the off-season to improve his craft. He spent time with head coach Bobby Newcombe. He went through various workouts with quarterback guru and private coach Dan Manucci. He also made an effort to become closer to his teammates and more involved in the film room.
That has all led to his senior year, where he currently has the Colts at 6-1 on the year heading into their matchup against Hamilton this past Friday and one of the top eight teams in the state.
“I think I just reflected on how last season went and I took that as motivation coming into this season,” Jury said. “I spent a ton of time with coach Newcombe in the classroom and on the field to master my craft. All I want to do is make my teammates proud. I’m happy I’ve been able to do that so far.”
Jury threw for just over 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns last season in his first season as the varsity starter. With that, he also had six interceptions and completed just over 51 percent of his passes in 12 games.
In eight games this season, he’s already surpassed his total passing yards by more than 400, has 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. His completion percentage jumped to 66 percent so far on the year. It’s been a drastic improvement as he also appears more poised in the pocket and accurate on many of his throws.
But where Newcombe has seen the most improvement in Jury is behind the scenes. He’s made it a habit of spending at least an hour breaking down film on with just him and Newcombe. He still leads team film sessions and schemes with his offensive line on a weekly basis.
He’s become a natural leader that other players in the program gravitate toward. That, to Newcombe, has been the most impressive aspect to Jury as a player.
“Even in his leadership, command and ability to be vocal in practice and the media room, that’s been a huge transformation for him as well,” Newcombe said. “He’s come out of his shell a lot. He’s always been the guy that is engaged but he has taken it to another level.”
Jury’s recipe to success is simple: Work hard off the field and build relationships that will transition to success on it.
That’s why he meets with his offensive linemen every week for dinner. The group will go to one of the player’s houses to eat, watch a professional sports game, break down film and strategize for their upcoming opponent.
This week, the dinner was held at Jury’s house. He expected the group to also enjoy time on the putting green that was just installed in his backyard. Other games such as corn hole are played.
The dinner has allowed the group to become close together, which transitions well to the gridiron when the line is trying to keep opposing defenders away from Jury. It’s worked well so far.
“We have camaraderie more than ever,” Jury said. “We talk about film, talk about plays, talk about matchups. It’s just a fun thing we can do with them.”
Jury had dreamed of leading the Casteel football program since he entered it as a freshman. He watched as his older brother, Gavin, came through the program as a tight end. Now, he’s helping lead his younger brother as well as other players.
Camden, a junior, is a 6-foot-7 offensive tackle for the Colts. He’s one of the five protecting his older brother every Friday night.
Jury wants to set a precedent on how to lead as he is now in the tail end of his senior season. He saw Gavin do it despite coming back from injury his senior year, now he aims to do the same for the Colts and leave a legacy.
“He’s a kid that is very reliable, very responsible and a great, character young kid,” Newcombe said. “He’s a competitor. A person that will give you everything he’s got on every single play.”
Jury prides himself on his improvement off the field as a leader. His play on the field is something he expected from himself when he set out to improve this past off-season. But he knows there is more work to be done.
Casteel enter this Friday against Basha, the No. 3 team in the Open Division. The Colts then play Corona del Sol to finish the regular season and, potentially, earn a spot in the Open Division. As it stands, the Colts are one spot out with the Aztecs in front of them at No. 8.
Jury and his teammates aren’t paying attention to the rankings, however. They feel they are earning respect from the state, however they don’t want to let that get to their heads. They’re on a mission this season, and they remained focused on accomplishing it.
“We can’t get our heads in the clouds,” Jury said. “It builds confidence seeing that we are up there, but we can’t get ahead of ourselves. We have to understand we are high schoolers and the team we are going to play is just high schoolers.
“Anyone can win on any day. Just play our game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.