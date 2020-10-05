After an early first-round playoff exit following a 34-11 season at the top of their league, the Gilbert Tigers have their sight set on a state championship in 2020.
Volleyball head coach, Joe Hesse who is entering his 24th season, has high hopes for the team this season.
“We are always trying to do better than we did last year,” said Hesse. “We are going to see if we could get in a game or two better than last year.”
Gilbert is sitting at 3-2 and will face at Arcadia, 3-0, on Monday, Williams Field, 0-4, Tuesday and Higley, 1-3, on Thursday.
With only three seniors graduating from last year, the team looks to be in a good position.
Junior outside hitter Naia Stewart, a returning third-year starter, was named Region Player of the Year last year and is described to be “one of the most talented players” by Hesse. She came up close to leading statistically by getting 117 digs, 375 kills, and 85 aces.
Stewart also wants to focus on being more versatile and improve her skills at every position.
There is also senior outside hitter Madison Cadden who has played varsity since her sophomore year. She totaled 273 kills and 82 digs last year and is planning to continue her career at South Mountain Community College following graduation.
Cadden is rebounding from an injury over the summer by breaking the head of her fibula and was required to get surgery back in May.
“I came back in August and I have been improving since,” Cadden said. “I don’t think it will have a huge impact on me. My jump has gotten a little lower but I am building that up currently,”
Both were named captains this year along with libero McKenzie Schoenhardt who led the team with 435 digs and was tied for second in assists with Stewart at 117.
Elli Walker is the only freshman that was added to the varsity squad.
“She is a great addition to the team,” Stewart said. “She brings a lot of energy and it is good to have a strong right side on the block”
Although COVID-19 has presented uncertainty, Hesse doesn’t see it as an obstacle. Stewart says that when they started practicing in the beginning, they were rusty for some players while some did privates. Now she believes that they are more cohesive.
The Gilbert Tigers have already opened up their season playing three games this past week and one game in the second week. Beating Ironwood 3-1 in the first game, winning the first two sets and the fourth set to capture the first win of the season.
Stewart and Cadden, who put up 26 kills combined.
The Tigers lost to Millennium 1-3 but bounced back to get a win the next day against Desert Mountain 3-0.
The Tigers started the second week strong with a home-opener win against Campo Verde 3-0. Stewart led the team with 15 kills and Schoenhardt with seven digs, but then ended the week with a loss against Horizon 0-3.
The Tigers season are in full swing as they have another busy week of matches.
For is a sports journalism student at Arizona State University covering Gilbert High School.
