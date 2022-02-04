Mason and Brock Knollmiller begin every game the same way. The brothers are introduced by the public address announcer and meet one another mid-air with their teammates jumping around them.
In many ways, it’s become tradition for the Hawks basketball program. It gets them geared up and ready for their matchup that night. But for Mason and Brock, it signifies a special bond that goes well-beyond the painted lines on the court or what they have at home.
It’s become part of their identity.
“It’s a brother thing,” Mason said. “We’ve been doing it for a while. We just get hyped together, jumping up in the air and hitting bodies, it gets us ready for the game.”
The start of the 2021-22 season marked the first time Mason and Brock had ever played on the same basketball team. Brock, a junior, had always been on a lower-level program than his senior brother.
They would always support each other in their individual games. Mason, while waiting for the varsity contest later on in the night, would commonly watch Brock play freshman and junior varsity ball. But they knew they had to make the most of the opportunity of playing together one time while in high school.
So far, they have done just that.
The two brothers share a unique set of skills that head coach Todd Fazio says are different.
Brock has become a defensive specialist for the Hawks, dominating on that end for the floor while also managing his fair share of points. Mason, meanwhile, has been the high-flyer of the team, elevating above defenders and capitalizing with a backboard-shaking dunk or acrobatic layup. Their skill sets and playmaking abilities on both ends of the floor often motivate the rest of the Highland roster, which is littered with talent.
They’ve been key contributors to the Hawks’ success this season with an 18-6 record and No. 6 ranking in the 6A Conference.
“It’s always cool to have brothers playing together, especially when they are as close as these two,” Fazio said. “I know Mason drives Brock nuts at home, but I know it’s neat for their family and they’re two really good kids and really hard workers.”
The brothers grew up learning about the game together. They would often face one another growing up and still do to this day.
Fazio declined to say which one wins the battles in practice. Mason and Brock looked at one another and smiled but didn’t give a firm answer either.
They cherish the moments they are able to spend with one another while wearing the same uniform at the same level. It’s also special for their mother, Natalie, who Brock said often sheds a few tears when they are on the court together.
“She just loves to watch us play together and likes to see us bond,” Brock said. “We’re pretty good together and she cries when she sees us. This is fun for the family because it’s our first year playing together.”
As special as the season has been, there’s still plenty left to accomplish.
A region title is out of the picture, but the Hawks still have the opportunity to clinch an automatic berth into the playoffs.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association returned to the traditional playoff brackets this year for basketball. Last season, due to the pandemic, 16 teams made the postseason. This year the top eight will automatically advance and receive a bye. The rest of the field will be determined via play-in contests between seeds No. 9-24. The winners of those play-in games will then be re-seeded and travel to face the top eight.
Highland is in position to remain in the top eight and secure a home playoff game for the third straight season. Both Mason and Brock hope to continue helping their team stay on track.
“We just have to pick it up defensively and our energy,” Mason said. “We have lapses where we will play good in the first half and then are slow in the second. We are one of the best teams in the state when we play all four quarters.”
The end of the season also brings the end of the road for the brothers at the high school level. Highland will celebrate senior night on Feb. 8 against Queen Creek. Mason will be honored alongside four others.
The two haven’t given much thought to the emotions they will have that night. For now, they’ll cherish the moments they have left together in a Highland uniform.
“He’s really big for our team and he’s helped get me up to speed on varsity,” Brock said. “It’s sad but it will be my turn to be one of the main players.”
