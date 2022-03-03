Only in her second year of high school, Kaylee Landa has already made her presence known on the Desert Ridge track and field.
From attending his practices and watching her older brother at his meets, Landa saw her passion for track and field grow and knew it was something she knew she wanted to be a part of someday.
As a freshman, Landa would go on to have a very successful season and make it to state, one of the biggest meets she has ever done. She placed sixth as a thrower and ninth in the shot put. An accomplishment she could not be prouder of.
“It was pretty exciting to go for me because I didn't even realize that not a whole lot of freshmen make it to state alone,” Landa said. “It was pretty cool to go there and compete against the best people in the state.”
While track and field has always been part of her family, the individual aspect was another side that drew Landa in. It is the kind of pressure that she is used to putting on herself and what has allowed her to be so successful thus far.
“At the end of the day what you do mainly impacts you, so I think that’s kind of cool,” Landa said. “You can’t just blame it on anyone else if something goes wrong.”
This kind of leadership mentality is what has caught the attention of many individuals including first-year head coach Sam Johns. He could not be more impressed with what he has seen out of Landa so far and is optimistic about her future going forward.
“As a sophomore, she is only going to get better and better,” Johns said. “Not only can she throw the shot and disc a country mile, but she is also a state champion Olympic lifter in the Snatch and in the Clean and Jerk. She leads by example.”
With the upcoming season only weeks away, Landa understands the importance of setting goals as it helped contribute to her successful season last spring. However, she still wants to emphasize the importance of not getting too caught in those goals and not losing her overall focus … working on technique and feeling good.
“I want to still improve marks for sure, but I also want to focus on things like technique and avoid worrying so much about the distance,” Landa said. “Having fun is a big thing as well.”
Along with working on her personal goals on the track and field, Landa is defining the meaning of a true student-athlete by maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.94 and taking honors geometry and English, a task she will continue to take on during the season.
The track and field season is set to start March 4, where Landa hopes to continue to lead by example on the field.
