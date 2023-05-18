After every big play during a Desert Mountain high school football game, there is one person along the sidelines ready to high-five all the players sporting maroon and gray.
John Paul “JP” Evert is a student, athlete, water boy, and an inspiration to many at Desert Mountain.
He is only a sophomore, but JP is already well-known around the school as the “biggest supporter” of DMHS sports. During the football season, he’s on the sidelines working as the water boy, and on Saturdays, you can find him hitting home runs for the Miracle League of Arizona.
After the first football game of the season, JP ran up to the Wolves quarterback, Drew Tapley, to introduce himself. JP exchanged numbers with Tapley, and the two have stayed in contact ever since. After receiving his own Wolves football jersey and getting a position on the team as the water boy/team manager, JP said he felt “official.”
“It's good to have some of our students, who aren’t exactly football players, come out and participate with our team, specifically on Friday nights,” head football coach Conrad Hamilton said. “The guys immediately rallied around JP.”
JP was born with severe contact-reactive allergies that his dad, Jason Evert, described as, “almost like living with chickenpox.” JP also has asthma, eczema and other developmental delays that have impacted certain abilities in his life.
Health challenges are part of who JP is, but he has never let them define his character or measure his strengths.
“He’s had a lot of challenges in life, but he’s never lost his joy, and that is just who he is,” Jason Evert said. “You can’t teach someone to have a joyful personality in the midst of life's obstacles, but he’s got it.”
Desert Mountain offers a variety of special education programs to students who need extra support. JP is in the Life Skills Center (LSC) which focuses on the individual strengths and needs of students.
Focusing on the positives in life, JP has opened the eyes of many on how they can be their best selves. Tapley believes no one should be disregarded due to their challenges, because “everyone’s got a story.”
“JP taught me to always look at the bigger picture, there's always something to be positive about, and always a reason to smile,” Tapley said.
Supporting every opportunity JP gets, his dad and grandpa are always there to cheer him on. Jason Evert said he was thrilled to see how the football team welcomed his son.
On a different field, JP is more than just an influence, he is an athlete. He spends his weekends on the diamond playing baseball for the Miracle League of Arizona.
With over 400 players, the Miracle League of Arizona gives every child and adult the opportunity to play baseball. Program Director Drew Soicher believes this is the greatest story in all of sports. Anybody who can’t, for any reason, participate in traditional sports, is welcomed at the Miracle League.
“Think about how different your life would be if you had never been on a team. The friendships you make, the challenges you face, the coaching you receive, the adversity you have to overcome, the laughter, the smiles, the tears and all the other wonderful things that come with participating on a team,” Soicher said.
“What's different about our athletes, why shouldn’t they be able to do the same thing? Because they were born a little different? Well, different is cool.”
JP has played for the Miracle League for about five years. He described himself as a “really good player” and his favorite part is “hitting dingers.” His dad said JP has no problem inviting everyone to his games, “but what is so cool, is that they actually take him up on it.” Tapley said he and other football players attended about five of JP’s games during the football season to show their support for him.
“High school football players get their own reputation, but no, these guys are taking their free time off on a Saturday to cheer on John Paul, it’s just beautiful to see,” Jason Evert said.
JP said he felt amazing when the guys showed up to his baseball games.
“I just felt so supported by my brothers on the team,” JP said.
Getting support from teachers, student aides and other classmates, Jason Evert said it was an overwhelming feeling to see them give up their Saturday afternoon just to cheer JP on.
Desert Mountain also hosts a basketball game once a year where the special education programs compete against each other. Cervantez said all of the student body comes to support the students playing. JP got to wear his favorite NBA player's number, No. 30 for Stephen Curry. He said his favorite part was when he got to do Curry’s look-away three-point signature move.
“The crowd went ballistic, it was really just neat as a dad, to know that your kid is going to have a lot of challenges in life, but to see the school rally behind him was just a beautiful thing to witness,” Jason Evert said.
The field and the court have become JP’s safe place, where he arrives early and stays late so he can express his joyous spirit, confidence and dedication to his teams. He is inspired by the athletes and coaches who surround him every day to continue chasing his dream of being a water boy/team manager at the college level and in the NFL. Tapley said JP kept the football team in a positive mindset at every game, “because of the love he showed us.”
“He’s got the kind of heart that every coach wishes they could transplant into all of their players,” Jason Evert said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.