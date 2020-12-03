Jeremy Hathcock, who coached Desert Ridge High School’s football program the last 15 years, has stepped down.
Hathcock informed his players via email Thursday, saying he wished he could have told them in person but was unable to do so due to COVID-19 restrictions. A copy of the email was sent to The Tribune.
“I am resigning my position as head football coach at Desert Ridge High School effective immediately Dec. 3, 2020,” Hathcock wrote. “It has been my pleasure serving this community for 15 years.”
Hathcock was hired to take over the Desert Ridge program ahead of the 2006 season. Before his arrival, the Jaguars had won just six games in four seasons and never made the playoffs.
That changed in Hathcock’s first year leading the program despite a 4-6 regular season record, as the Jaguars advanced to the first round of the playoffs. Hathcock went on to lead the program to the playoffs every year from 2007-19, advancing to the semifinal four times and the championship game twice – losing to Hamilton in 2010 and Centennial in 2015.
This past season, the Jaguars dealt with injuries and a two-week shutdown of activities due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the program. The adversity-filled season led to a 1-5 overall record and them missing the postseason for the first time in Hathcock’s tenure.
Hathcock has been responsible for producing several Division I players during his tenure, including his son, Koby, a long snapper at Iowa State University. He also coached the likes of Joquarri Price, a linebacker at UCLA, Donjae Logan, a defensive back at Stanford, and Damani Mosby, who played defensive end at the University of Kansas.
He also helped groom defensive tackle Alex Barrett, who went on to star at San Diego State and is now part of the San Francisco 49ers organization. Along with Koby, he also coached his two other sons, Ryan and Alec, who both played football at the next level, among several other players.
“It has always been my goal to maximize our players both on and off the field,” Hathcock wrote. “Thank you all for supporting me throughout the years. I will be on campus throughout the duration of the school year so please continue to work hard and know the administration will get the best coach to lead this program as soon as possible.”
