Jeremiah “JJ” Newcombe’s rise to becoming a playmaker for the Casteel High School football team doesn’t come as much of surprise to anyone, including himself.
He grew up learning what it took to be successful on the football field. His father and head coach of Casteel, Bobby Newcombe, played collegiately at Nebraska before he was drafted in 2001. Isaiah, JJ’s older brother, went through the Casteel program first and is now a defensive back at UCLA.
JJ embraces the challenge that comes with seeking a Division I scholarship. Having the drive and passion to succeed is in his blood. And he is well on his way to casting his own shadow separate from that of his father and older brother by always staying prepared for whatever comes his way.
“My dad always told me, ‘There’s no such thing as pressure, only preparation,’” JJ said. “If you prepare enough before the difficult times, before the difficult games, you won’t be nervous when it comes. You’ll be prepared for it.”
From the moment he stepped foot on Casteel’s campus, JJ was destined to be the future of the Colts’ secondary. He started and played in eight games during the COVID-shortened season. He had 56 total tackles that year, the fourth-most on the team. He also had four interceptions.
Casteel went 5-4 during that year, which was met head on with virus issues that forced game cancellations and reschedules. But it did give JJ the opportunity to play with Isaiah for one season at the varsity level.
He learned how to be a leader from his older brother. From his dad, he learned similar qualities. A quarterback in college and the NFL, Bobby was the go-to for Nebraska football when he was in Lincoln. He had to lead by example, and many of those qualities he had he passed down to Isaiah and JJ.
Now heading into his junior season, JJ recognizes more than ever how important his leadership qualities are. Bobby has already seen improvement both in his leadership and overall game.
“He loves to compete,” Bobby said. “He has his plan, his vision for what he needs to do. I don’t really coach him a lot because he has his own coaches on that side of the ball. But it’s just fun to spend time with him when we can. He’s a great kid and I’m just blessed to be a part of this experience with him.”
JJ burst onto the scene at full strength as a sophomore. He became a Swiss army knife for the Colts, playing both sides of the ball at defensive back, running back, wide receiver and at times, quarterback.
Casteel struggled to find a consistent rhythm throughout the season, winning a game then dropping one or two in a row in the weeks after. The Colts lost three straight games to close out the regular season 4-6 overall, but their strength of schedule helped bump them into the 6A Conference playoffs as the No. 9 seed.
That’s when they took advantage of the opportunity.
They traveled to Ahwatukee to face Desert Vista, a resurging program that went winless a year prior. The Colts jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first two quarters before Desert Vista made a comeback in the third.
The two teams traded blows in the fourth, but Casteel eventually came away with the first-round win thanks to 21-fourth quarter points. JJ was responsible for two of Casteel’s touchdowns – a 5-yard rush and 17-yard reception from quarterback Landon Jury. He found the end zone three total times on the night and had an interception in the fourth quarter that stopped Desert Vista’s momentum.
In a way, it was JJ’s breakout game after a successful season that saw him snag seven interceptions and score seven touchdowns on offense.
“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” JJ said. “We all came together and got the job done. We knew it was what we had to do. I’ll do anything to help the team out.”
JJ’s explosiveness and gritty play style on defense has opened the eyes of many Division I programs across the country.
He received his first Division I offer from Nevada in January after his sophomore season. Northern Arizona and San Diego State quickly followed. Since then, he’s received 12 more scholarship offers. Among his suitors are Arizona, Arizona State, USC, Utah and his father’s alma mater, Nebraska.
The offers have motivated JJ to continue to improve on and off the field. They have also helped increase his intensity while in the secondary, something the rest of the Casteel defense has fed off of this off-season.
The Colts recently competed in and won the second session of Arizona State’s passing league. They went undefeated and defeated Mountain Pointe by a point to win the title. Along with Jury’s accurate passes, the defense proved it could be a force in the fall season.
JJ is going to do what it takes to make that happen.
“Defense wins championships,” JJ said. “If defense can do their job, the offense can do their job, too. If defense locks up and offense does their thing, we can be unstoppable.”
