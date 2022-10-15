Mason Ajiboye is a sports journalism major at Arizona State assigned to cover Mountain View athletics.
Mountain View had three different quarterbacks under center Friday night against Williams Field but none of them could get the win as the Toros fell short to the Black Hawks 31-14.
Early in the game, the Toros struggled to get any offense going. It didn’t help that starting quarterback Jack Germaine injured his knee early in the second quarter.
“I was really scared for him because I know he tore his ACL his freshman year and he was grabbing his knee,” said wide receiver Zack Gaumont.
Backup quarterback Nicholas Fitzgerald came in and tried to get the offense going while they were down two touchdowns early in the second quarter. On his first possession after halftime, he was able to get the ball into the end zone on an 81-yard screen pass to Gaumont.
After halftime, Germaine did not come out of the locker and it looked like Fitzgerald was going to finish the game out at quarterback. And just like that, the Toros were struggling to pick up any yardage on offense again while their defense was barely hanging on keeping it a two-possession game.
Until early in the fourth quarter, Germain came back into the game with 8 minutes left to go and a brace on his knee. Fitzgerald did not come back in and ended the game 9 for 13 for 122 yards and a touchdown.
Germaine came in hot like he never missed a bit of the game. He led the team to a 57-yard drive down the field but the Toros could not get into the end zone. They ended up settling for a 32-yard field goal, which kicker Mason Lindberg missed.
Williams Field quickly scored as soon as they got the ball back with the help of a 78 catch from Austin Vincent. It looked like the Black Hawks were running away with this one but the Toros did not give up. Gaumont caught another screen pass for a 48-yard touchdown making the score 14-24 after the extra point from Lindberg.
The Toros then lined up for an onside kick they recovered with less than 4 minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Then Germain threw a pick-6 to cornerback Matteus Bugg to seal the game.
For the last possession, Riggs Metcalf came in at quarterback to close out the game and completed one pass for seven yards.
With a dominating performance from the Black Hawks defense only allowing 23 rushing yards and holding Germaine to minus-3 rushing yards all game.
“The defense had a heck of a game only giving up 14 points total and at the same time they scored 7 that's a heck of a defensive performance,” said Williams Field head coach Steve Campbell.
The loss drops Mountain View to fourth in its region and moves Williams Field up to second place.
One of the receivers that was able to pick up some yardage Friday on a limited Mountain View offense was tight end Jackson Bowers.
"We were able to get the ball downfield when it was in our hands there are just a few mistakes we have to fix as a team," he said.
Bowers finished the game with four catches for 47 yards and Gaumont finished with seven catches for 176 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Overall it seemed like the Black Hawks never wanted to let Mountain View gain any momentum and they kept their foot on the gas the whole game.
“After coming off three really tough losses we have three losses by seven points total and it's because of this roller coaster thing that we go through and not finishing games off. Today was a lot about trusting each other and trusting we were going to make plays,'' Campbell said.
