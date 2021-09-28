Football is historically a men’s sport, however in recent years young women have been joining the boys on the field. One of those young women is Tegan Keil.
Ever since she was little, Keil has been an avid soccer player, swimmer and track athlete, but she wanted to add another sport onto her roster. She had seen dozens of videos of different female football players around the country. When she saw the video of Vanderbilt soccer player Sarah Fuller stepping in as kicker the idea sprouted in Keil’s head to follow suit and become a kicker.
According to Keil, it all started as a joke, then she received her first ball and tee for Christmas in 2020. She then went out to a park near her house and started practicing kicking. After that day, Keil knew that becoming a kicker was no longer a joke but something serious that she wanted to pursue.
Keil officially joined the Mesquite varsity team as a sophomore in July. She worked hard at practice and was determined to make her kicks go farther and farther.
“She is a dedicated player who works hard on her craft each day,” Mesquite head coach Scott Hare said.
However, being a kicker, practices were usually away from the rest of the team.
“In the beginning it was really hard for me, I chewed up half of my nails from the stress,” Keil said. “Then I started talking to the guys, and now at the last game they were the most supportive people I've ever seen. I know they have my back, and it feels like I have 50 big brothers.”
Those 50 big brothers mentioned have welcomed Keil with open arms.
“She’s a hard worker and doesn’t draw any attention to herself and just wants to be a part of the team so she gained a lot of respect from me for the way she carries herself,” captain Andrew Morris said.
Keil made her first start during Mesquite’s game against Gilbert on Sept. 10 making both of her kicks. Keil talked about the difference between being on the field as something that “could not be described unless you're standing there padded up ready to go on that moment.”
Unfortunately, during Mesquite’s game against Combs on Sept. 17, Keil was tackled after the snap and found her leg stuck underneath a Combs player. An MRI Tuesday confirmed she has a torn ACL and MCL in her left knee.
“For right now, since the future for my playing is unknown, I like to keep a positive mindset,” Keil said. “I’m not gonna see this as a setback, only an opportunity to grow in other aspects of my athletic ability.”
She is confident that despite her injury, the love and support she feels from her teammates will remain.
“I know that even if I’m not in the field with my boys, we will all still support each other and that's one of the best feelings,” she said. “It’s hard to go down like this for now but my recovery will be one for the books and I will come back and rip out the biggest field goal I got.”
