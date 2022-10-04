Joey Plishka is a sports journalism major at Arizona State University assigned to cover Gilbert Christian athletics.
The movie “Top Gun: Maverick” became an instant hit in theaters and has now found its way to the volleyball court. Gilbert Christian High School adopted the “Top Gun” theme prior to this season as a way to develop a new team-first mentality.
In her first season as the Knights head coach, Natalie Rockwell used the movie as a theme to bring her players and new coaching staff together and build chemistry across all levels.
“We have a senior varsity player as a squadron leader and they have another varsity player, two JV players and two freshman players on their squadron,” Rockwell said.
The squadrons form up in practice for conditioning, teambuilding and even Bible study. This bond that squadrons are forming is not only setting the school up for success now, but in years that follow.
Rockwell has brought a new sense of unity and brought a new energy that players have been thriving off of.
“I think ‘Top Gun’ is all about being brave and being fierce and I think that’s what they want to incorporate with our team this year,” junior Maddie Painter said.
Rockwell summed up the goal of their season into another word: consistent.
“We’re trying to create consistency in: you show up, you work hard and you care about one another, but that doesn’t just happen,” Rockwell said.
Gilbert Christian has struggled to keep a consistent culture. For the past six seasons, it had a different coach for each one, which meant that Rockwell needed to commit to the theme from the moment it started to come together.
“Honestly, I didn’t know what to expect at the beginning. I thought it was kind of weird,” junior Rio Taylor said with a laugh.
While the idea of it seemed a little unconventional at the time, the team dove head first into it and are having fun while doing it.
“As just a thing that’s unique that most other teams don’t have, is we wanted call signs,” senior Ava Moore said.
The call signs can be heard echoing throughout the gym during home games. Ranging from Mad-Dog and Spider Monkey, to Slingshot and Roadrunner and even Sprout, each player has a unique call sign that is fitting to both their personality and their play on the court.
The names first started on the bus following a road game. It didn’t take long for everyone to get the call sign that would stick with them for the rest of the season.
On that same bus trip, another element of the “Top Gun” theme was added when the iconic line, “Talk to me, Goose,” took form with Goose, the team’s unofficial mascot and wingman.
“Yeah this Goose thing came out of that, where… my assistant coach Andrew (Rasmussen) was like ‘I really think we should have a “Wingman of the Week” award,’” Rockwell said.
Every week, a player gets nominated for who served their team the best. As part of it, Goose, a stuffed animal, sits among the team during games and is held onto by the winner of the weekly award.
“It’s like a little honor to get Goose,” freshman Alexia Heyn said.
The Knights bench keeps the theme going in each game, having their own celebrations be inspired by the movie. Salutes line the bench at the final point of each set, and aces are sent off with a runway launch.
“It’s fun. You can make a lot of cheers for it,” freshman Sophie Dickinson said.
With “Top Gun” an award winning movie and with “Top Gun: Maverick” likely getting its own in the future, Gilbert Christian is setting its sights on awards of its own. With the end of the regular season growing closer, the Knights are preparing for a deep playoff run and a chance at a state championship.
