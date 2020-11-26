High school sports teams have experienced a fall season unlike any other as COVID-19 rages on. For the Tigers football team, this unprecedented season has required adjustments to life on and off the field.
“We always have to be prepared to make adjustments on the fly,” athletic trainer Matt Brewer said. “Our mentality is to go with the flow and roll with the punches because at any moment we can have changes occur.”
On the field, all players and staff have to socially distance when able wear masks on the sidelines. Each player has to bring their own water to games. In the past, players shared water bottles that the trainers provided.
For the coaching and training staff, their approach to all protocols is to lead by example.
“For the coaches and myself, it all starts with us,” Brewer said. “We know that our actions reflect on the players, so we make the protocols key pieces of our everyday lives.”
The players made adjustments to stay on the field.
“We have done a good job of following protocol,” senior linebacker Wyatt Zellner said. “We want to be on the field and play, so we take everything seriously and do our parts to stay on the field. If that is staying home and not going out with friends, then we’ll do it in order to play.”
One of those changes occurred last week with scheduling. The Tigers were set to face off against Notre Dame Prep. However, positive cases on the Notre Dame team led them to pull out of the game.
With uncertainty growing amongst the team throughout the week, Gilbert found an opponent in Combs High School and grabbed a victory.
“Before practice on Monday, we got the message from the AIA, and we were devastated,” senior linebacker Daniel Fulton said. “As a senior, I was worried that I had played my final game in a Tiger uniform. Fortunately, we found Combs and got to play.”
Last week’s conflict is one example of how the team’s mentality has been affected.
“Our mentality is to play like every game is our last,” Fulton said. “With the uncertainty surrounding this season, we have to leave everything on the field because at any moment our season can end.”
“You need to have that mentality,” Zellner said. “At any moment an injury can end your football career, but with the pandemic, that mentality grows. This season could be the last time I step on the field and I give my everything because each game could be my last.”
With the pandemic at the front of everyone’s minds, the future is on the backburner. However, looking ahead towards the future, COVID-19 and its impact will likely last long past this year.
Underclassmen are bookmarking this season to guide them through the rest of their high school football careers.
“The lasting impact of this season would be not to take football for granted,” sophomore Cooper Zellner said. “You have to cherish every moment you have on the field because you never know when something like COVID-19 will happen.”
While this season has been challenging for everyone, there are positives to this experience that will always be a part of their lives.
“All of us have grown as people throughout this season and the pandemic,” Brewer said. “Whether it is becoming more responsible and accountable or becoming more selfless through following protocols for everyone, we have become better people.”
Ryan Blank is a sports journalism major at Arizona State University covering Gilbert High School.
