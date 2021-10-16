Mick Signa is a sports journalism student at Arizona State University covering Gilbert High School athletics.
The first Open Division football rankings of the season were released Tuesday and it saw the Horizon Huskies ranked seventh in the state of Arizona. They showed why they belonged Friday night with a 45-13 thrashing of the Gilbert Tigers.
This was the first week of sectional play for either team. Gilbert came in on a three-game win streak while their counterparts, Horizon, hoped to stay undefeated for the season.
Eight teams make the Open Division playoffs, so Horizon knew what was at stake. A loss to Gilbert would all but dwindle their chances of being included.
The Huskies came in averaging 44 points per game in their last three matchups. While the Tigers red-hot defense had given up just 19 combined points in their previous three.
This was a big test to see where each team stood heading into the rest of the season.
Gilbert started the game with a pick six on Huskies senior quarterback Skyler Partridge, but from then on it was all Horizon.
The Huskies scored 38 unanswered points and controlled the game on both sides of the ball.
Horizon held the Tigers’ offense to just 77 total yards in the first half, 50 on the ground and 27 through the air.
“Early on we had the mojo,” said Gilbert head coach Derek Zellner. “Bottom line is they fought back and we kind of accepted the punches instead of us fighting back.”
The Huskies started with the ball in Gilbert’s territory on four separate occasions in the first half. From the 44-, 35-, 32-, and 30-yard lines respectively.
Zellner understands the difficulty of winning a game when giving the other team good field position. Especially a high-caliber team like Horizon.
“We didn’t play a perfect game and it cost us,” said Zellner. “Against a team like Horizon you got to play perfect.”
The Huskies secondary intercepted Tigers’ junior quarterback Ethan Greenberg on three separate occasions.
However, they were only able to convert one of those takeaways into points. A 7-yard quarterback keeper for Partridge.
Partridge finished the day with two total touchdowns: one through the air and one rushing. Horizon running back Wesley Lambert also tallied two touchdowns, both on the ground.
Gilbert’s offense struggled mightily against the Husky defense. Picking up their first 1st down of the game with 7:33 remaining in the second quarter.
“We really didn’t fight very hard in the first half,” said Zellner. “I challenged our team in the second half, I felt we at least had some courage and pride regardless of the score.”
The Tigers’ defense did hold Horizon to just two second half touchdowns, but the damage had already been done.
“I didn’t think we played our game on defense,” said Gilbert defensive coordinator Quenton Maag. “We struggled in tackling, we struggled in execution.”
This was not the same Gilbert defense that we have seen through the first five games of the season. A lot of the struggles from the defense does need to be credited with the stellar play by Horizon’s offensive line.
Giving up just one sack and helping to fuel their high-powered running attack.
“Hopefully it lights a fire under us,” said Maag. “We need to do better all around, the players, coaches, everybody.”
Junior defensive lineman Joe Loveall said prior to this week’s game that he wants the team to play together for the remainder of the season.
“I want the entire team to be on each other.” said Loveall.
This game was certainly telling of where each team stands heading into the latter half of the season.
“We won three in a row, we’re a good team,” said Zellner. “Are we a great team? Not yet.”
Gilbert is set to take on its in-city rivals Campo Verde next week. Horizon will take on Saguaro in one of the most highly anticipated games of the season.
