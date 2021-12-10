Horizon head coach Andy Litten turned to face the home crowd as his offense entered victory formation.
With both hands in the air, he screamed with excitement. The crowd and his players both responded. Both groups welcomed him with open arms before the start of the 2021 season. Some players referred to his arrival to the program as a “blessing.” Some claimed they knew they would be a special team with him leading the way.
And on Friday night at Sun Devil Stadium, Litten and the Huskies proved that to be true in their 38-28 win over Salpointe Catholic in the 5A Conference championship game.
“I’ve had people reach out to me … I bet you we had people from the 70s here tonight,” Litten said. “They’ve been the nicest people since day one. The community is huge in support. We probably had 400 people lined up when we left today. To see them do that … it was amazing.”
Both teams had a slow start to the game, trading punts throughout most of the first quarter. It wasn’t until just 22 seconds remained in the opening quarter that Horizon finally found the end zone.
Senior quarterback Skyler Partridge found senior wideout Ethan Tinsley on a back-shoulder fade from 17 yards out. That pass opened the floodgates for Partridge and the Horizon offense, as it went on to gouge the Salpointe Catholic secondary throughout the rest of the half.
Following another Lancer punt, Partridge found junior receiver Cole Linyard who made a couple of tacklers miss before breaking free down the sideline for a 66-yard touchdown. Horizon’s next drive ended with another touchdown, this time on the ground from junior running back Wesley Lambert.
Horizon took a 21-point lead into the locker room and never looked back. Even as Salpointe threatened to diminish the Husky lead.
“Wesley ran like a champ today and I’ll tell you what, there was a lot of leadup with him in how he was going to play,” Litten said. “He ran like a man today.”
Salpointe found a new wave of momentum out of the locker room. The Lancers went to the ground with standout running back Anthony Wilhite. After a pair of strong runs, which involved him lowering his shoulder for extra yards, the senior put his team on the board with a 17-yard touchdown run.
Four plays later, Salpointe blocked and recovered a Horizon punt in the end zone for its second touchdown in two minutes of play.
Even with their lead quickly reduced to just one score, the Huskies remained calm. Partridge said they knew Slapointe would land some punches of their own. They just stayed with their game plan.
And it worked.
“We took what they game us and we were really dialed in on what they would be running,” Partridge said. “Coming out here … it’s business. I took what the defense gave me. They came back but we always felt like we could win.”
Partridge ended the third quarter with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Chase Jung. With 4 minutes remaining, Partridge called his own number and took it 40 yards for Horizon’s final score of the game.
The senior had one of the best performances of his career on the biggest stage, completing 25 of 33 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 44 yards and the game-clinching touchdown.
Lambert, who was key to Horizon’s success in earning the top seed in the 5A playoffs, finished with 147 rushing yards on 33 carries and a touchdown. Linyard, Partridge’s top wideout, caught 15 passes for 189 yards and a momentum-building touchdown in the first quarter.
“They were playing a lot of zone, so the little quick screens and short passes were open,” Linyard said. “When they started to bite and play man we went deep. Ever since this week started, I knew we were going to win this game. When I made that big play … it was awesome.”
Salpointe never went away in the game. Bourguet, one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 class, led his team down the field twice while facing a fourth-quarter deficit and tried to keep his team’s chances alive.
He found Gage Felix on a 37-yard pass-and-catch midway through the fourth and punched it in himself from a yard out late. In his final game as a Lancer, he completed 16 of 27 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown. Wilhite rushed 19 times for 121 yards and the lone score.
Despite Salpointe’s second-half success, Litten credited his defense for its play in the first two quarters holding the Lancer offense scoreless.
“Our defense was incredible the first half and late when we held them to a field goal,” Litten said. “We knew they were going to score. They’re a good football team. But for us to end it on offense was fitting.”
A year ago, Litten was the offensive coordinator at Hamilton High School. He and the Huskies were coming off a heartbreaking loss to Chandler in the Open Division finals that was settled with a missed field goal.
Two seasons ago, he and Hamilton fell in the semifinals. But now, as head coach of a Horizon team two years removed from an Open Division playoff berth, he led them to their first title since 1994.
“A year ago … it was one of the most defeating, horrible feeling, gut wrenching things of my life,” Litten said. “These kids just had the roughest year. I mean, they had a rough year just like everybody. I’m so proud for them that hard work pays off.
“I guarantee my wife is going to have to make room. It will probably be in our bed. My son will probably eat breakfast with it tomorrow morning. It’s a wonderful thing for sure.”
