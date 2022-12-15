Each winter, Phoenix gets a chance to host one of the biggest high school basketball events across the country – Hoophall West. It brings some of the best programs together from across the country to showcase top talents at a higher level of competition than they normally see.
Spanning 12 games with over 50 ranked hoops prospects across two days, I had the chance to spend Dec. 9 and 10 at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale taking in a few sessions of the 2022 edition of Hoophall West. With the level of competition ratcheted up to the highest level possible, many players rose to the occasion and caught my eye while envisioning their long-term potential.
The first game on Friday – in which Milton High School (GA) topped Gray Collegiate Academy (SC) 55-53 – was admittedly a bit of a warm-up into the action with not a single ranked player; the only game of the weekend where that was true.
Sophomore guard Josh Dixon certainly made a case to be ranked with 19 points on 9-18 shooting, five rebounds, and five assists in leading Milton to the win. He exhibited great patience in getting to his spots and kicking out to teammates when the defense would sell out to stop him. Thanks in part to a recent 41-point game, Dixon’s recruiting is heating up with early involvement from Alabama and Clemson among others.
In the first of four National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC) games throughout the weekend, IMG Academy (FL) beat Long Island Lutheran (NY) 68-62 behind the late-game heroics of five-star junior Bryson Tucker (undecided) and four-star senior Blue Cain (Georgia Tech commit) as each converted a three-point play – one via three-point shot and one via free throws, respectively – with just over a minute remaining to seal the game.
Mookie Cook showed why he’s the face of this season’s AZ Compass Prep squad in a 60-46 win over Wasatch Academy (UT) leading Compass on both ends. Cook, a 6-foot-7 senior committed to Oregon, finished the game with 17 points and four steals, creating a lot of the havoc that Compass is known for. Junior forward Pharaoh Compton was the benefactor of a lot of that havoc, adding 11 points (5-6 shooting) and seven rebounds with a lot of his points coming from being at the right place at the right time.
Isiah Harwell, a top 10 sophomore wing, is Wasatch’s highest-rated prospect and the talent is clear to see. He took a while to get his feet under him as many perimeter players do against Compass’s tough defense, but was able to finish with 11 points and two assists in the loss.
Then in a rivalry game between Phoenix St. Mary’s (AZ) and Brophy Prep (AZ), two schools less than two and a half miles from each other, St. Mary’s came out on top 69-63 behind a stuffed stat-line from Styles Phipps. An undecided top 70 junior, the 6-foot-1 Phipps finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, and three steals with representatives from TCU (one of two power school offers so far) and Arizona State on hand.
The finale for Friday’s action was supposed to be a hard-fought match between two programs with some high-profile prospects between Perry (AZ) and Cardinal Hayes (NY) but it felt more like an early crowning for Perry, last year’s 6A champion in Arizona.
Their five-star duo of senior Cody Williams, a Colorado commit, and sophomore Koa Peat combined for 36 points, 20 rebounds, and 11 assists with Peat adding five blocks in the 78-47 win for Perry. I’ll have more elsewhere for the Tribune on what these games mean for Perry going forward with in-state competition as well as how it impacts Williams and Peat’s respective NBA hopes.
In Saturday’s opener, Harvard-Westlake (CA) pulled away from Ironwood (AZ) late with a 76-49 win after out-scoring Ironwood 43-18 in the second half. Brady Dunlap, a 6-foot-7 senior signed to Notre Dame, was a matchup nightmare for Ironwood, who just didn’t have the length to properly contest Dunlap’s silky smooth jumper.
Simeon Career Academy (IL) then topped Coronado (NV) behind 16 points and seven rebounds from Toledo commit Sam Lewis. Elite shot maker Sebastian Mack scored eight early points for Coronado but was held mostly in check for the rest of the contest, finishing with 15 points on 16 shots.
Dixon followed up Friday’s impressive performance with an even better game on Saturday in a win for Milton (GA) over Millennium (AZ). He scored 21 points in 26 minutes before leaving for his second technical foul, but Milton still pulled away 61-46. Cam Holmes, prized 6-foot-6 freshman for Millennium, struggled to make an impact, finishing with just 4 points on 1-7 shooting in 20 minutes
In a matchup between the prior day’s NIBC losers, Long Island Lutheran (NY) beat Wasatch Academy (UT) 63-55 behind an outstanding performance from V.J. Edgecombe. He’s underrated as a junior wing who can shoot, defend, and pose nightmares in transition. Edgecombe only holds two power offers right now, but expect that to change in the coming weeks. He finishes the weekend averaging 16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, two assists, one block, and two steals per game over the two days.
Corona Centennial (CA) continued their winning ways with a 72-53 victory over Bishop Gorman (NV). Five Centennial players finished with at least 10 points and three of those players finished with double-doubles as well, including player of the game and Duke commit Jared McCain. Keenan Bey led the way for Bishop Gorman with 18 points, five rebounds, and three steals on a night where no one else on Bishop Gorman could produce much offensively.
In the biggest game of the weekend, AZ Compass Prep, the #2 team in the country by ESPN rankings squaring off against IMG Academy (FL), who sits at #13. IMG’s defense early was the star of the game, keeping Compass out of dribble-penetration opportunities. They were able to build an early lead that was never in any real jeopardy, led by Maryland signee Jamie Kaiser Jr. (18 points) and five star junior Bryson Tucker (16) in the 67-61 win.
To close out the event, we got another instance of Perry (AZ), ranked #23 coming into the week, blowing out a star-studded opponent in San Ysidro (CA) 90-66. Cody Williams was this night’s star, finishing with 26 points. Mikey Williams and J.J. Taylor had 20+ each for San Ysidro. More on that game in the Perry article, as well.
Looking back on the weekend, my biggest takeaway is that there’s a whole bunch of talent at the high school level around the country, and that the sophomores and juniors both could have the senior class beat. None of the three most impressive weekends I saw – Josh Dixon (sophomore), V.J. Edgecombe (junior), and Koa Peat (sophomore) – were from seniors.
Granted this is just one event in the grand scheme of the talent pool around the country, this weekend really assured me that the game is in good hands down the road. It also gave me great confidence in the young generation after hearing about a few classes that allegedly isn’t so competitive or doesn’t love the game so much. These young guys are great, and they have a lot of time to become even greater.
