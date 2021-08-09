Higley High School’s varsity and junior varsity football programs are pausing all team activities for 10 days due to “multiple” confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, district officials confirmed Monday.
The district did not specify how many cases were confirmed positive. As it stands all football players – 51 on the varsity roster alone – are required to quarantine. Players who are vaccinated and do not exhibit any symptoms must show proof of vaccination to the district to come out of quarantine. The first day they can come out of quarantine is Aug. 17, according to the district.
“Effective immediately, the football team must quarantine for ten days and cannot attend school or school-related activities during this quarantine period,” the district said in the statement. “Due to these circumstances, the Higley High School community has been notified of this through an official outbreak communication. At this time, this case information does not support a schoolwide closure.”
Monday marked the first day of official practice for teams in the 4A through 6A conferences, which allows teams to officially begin the acclimatization process ahead of the start of the season for big schools on Sept. 2 and 3.
Higley was scheduled to wear helmets Monday through Wednesday and transition to shells on Thursday. Now, the Knights will fall at least a week behind.
“Our top priority is ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our HUSD community,” the statement read. “We have found that the best way to keep COVID-19 off our campuses is to be vigilant and to stay home when you are not feeling well. Additionally, we strongly encourage the use of face coverings to help prevent the spread at our schools.”
The AIA updated its guidelines this year for vaccinated players, stating they no longer have to quarantine if they are deemed to be a close contact.
The vaccination status of the Higley players who tested positive was not disclosed.
Higley became the second known East Valley team to suspend activities due to COVID-19 cases. Last week, Desert Vista paused all practices and workouts for its varsity and junior varsity programs due to six confirmed cases and 16 additional close contacts.
According to the Higley Unified School District’s COVID-19 dashboard, which was updated Monday, the school has 15 active cases. Seven additional cases have been resolved.
The Knights junior varsity program begins its season on Sept. 2, with varsity beginning Sept. 3 against rival Williams Field. Both games are still on track to be played.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.