William Wilson is a sports journalism major at Arizona State University assigned to cover Higley athletics.
It’s known that the importance of hydration, rest, and nutrition is essential, but it’s not always highlighted or looked at deeply regarding high school programs from the general audience.
Higley High School takes nutrition, rest, and hydration exceptionally seriously and ensures that all these areas are covered for athletes, and even the visiting teams from other schools.
“We make sure we are providing adequate hydration for both the home and the away team,” said Higley Athletic Director Aaron Dille.
“If it’s an inside event or an outside event, it varies on what type of hydration and where it’s placed, but both games, no matter where it’s at, will be provided, so it’s there.”
August and September temperatures, on average, have highs from 94 degrees to 104 degrees in Gilbert, Arizona, according to WeatherSpark.com. These are extremely high temperatures for athletes to either perform a sport in or even attend school. Having proper hydration and nutrition throughout the day is essential for high performance and it is relayed to the student athletes
Higley is looking closely for any signs of athlete dehydration, heat exhaustion, concussion, as well as mental health.
“Our trainer Cam goes around and ensures that everyone is super hydrated, and he watches for signs of heat exhaustion, but he talks to them about the importance of staying properly hydrated,” said Dille
“It’s not uncommon to see me filling up a water bottle because ... I enjoy that, but [also] I want to lead by example, and there is no job that I won’t do. I won’t ask someone to do something that I won’t do.”
Some Higley coaches attend clinics and bring information about how many calories they should consume, which would vary on a workout day, a game day, or an off day.
The information includes how they should recuperate and what they should do after a workout with hydration and nutrition.
Higley also provides training for the coaches that gives information to them about hydration, sleep, mental health, and getting to know each player.
“Back when I played ... you would never hear the words from a coach. How are you doing emotionally? [and] but it’s encouraged [here],” said Dille
“We need them to get to know each player on a level if a kid is quiet, and he’s normally not quiet; maybe something is wrong if one of our players hasn’t been herself lately; why is that? Because those are the early warning signs.”
Nutrition habits are also emphasized in athletics programs, and what you put in your body matters significantly.
“Everybody wants to drink those monster energy drinks, and that garbage, they wanna eat fast food, because it’s simple and Easy,” said volleyball coach Tyler Kreamer.
“They don’t understand how negatively that stuff can affect their bodies and how it can impact their energy.
The volleyball team eats healthy meals before its games. Grilled chicken is one of the meals the group will eat to give them energy and protein.
Higley knows that athletes get caught up in the moment of their sport but will still emphasize water breaks or rest periods.
“Sometimes, We need to encourage [the athlete to] take a water break. Drink some water.” Said Dille
“Just reminding them. They are caught up in the moment, and it’s understandable, but we give them prompts too.”
Higley is confident that their athletes know the importance of these aspects and will continue to take them seriously even when they are not being watched.
“It’s like an honors system at this point ... They know what they should be eating, and they take care of themselves after that.” said Kreamer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.