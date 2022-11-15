Keaton Jones was determined entering the Division I state swim meet Saturday, Nov. 5.
He wanted to end his high school swim career on a high note, winning state titles in both of the events he competes in. But what he didn’t realize was the caliber at which he would perform in the 200-yard freestyle.
Jones not only swam away with the state title, but he also set a new state record in the process. And he did it by more than half a second.
“It feels great to leave a mark,” Jones said. “I feel like I’ve been working so hard for so long and you can win so many times but once your names at the top, it feels so good.”
Jones’ time of 1:35.72 shattered the previous record of 1:36.33 set by Tyler Messerschmidt at Desert Edge in 2010. He also beat the Skyline Aquatic Center facility record that was previously set by Darian Townsend at 1:36.27 in 2014.
It was the first of two state titles on the day for Jones, a star swimmer for Higley all four years of high school that is preparing for a run at the Olympics.
Later in the day he took home gold in the 100 backstroke, though he admitted he wasn’t completely satisfied with his time of 48.28 seconds.
“I really don’t love the time but for where we’re at in the season, it’s alright,” Jones said. “I have a lot of things can improve.”
The California-Berkeley commit will now prepare for college.
The summer after his freshman year is the next Olympic Trials, where he hopes to earn a spot on Team USA for the next Summer Olympics in Paris in 2024.
“I think I’ll be ready,” Jones said. “I’m very happy with how I’m progressing. My long course has been getting stronger. Just getting bigger, stronger and working on my mistakes.”
While Jones shined as an individual, Chaparral’s boys and girls shined as a team at the state swim meet. And it came a year removed from the boys losing the title to Desert Vista.
“On the boys’ side, we’ve been motivated since a year ago,” Chaparral coach Russel Krzyzanowski said.
Chaparral made it clear that they were not going to go down easy as both the boys and girls’ teams would dominate the day at the pool with each team walking away with a championship trophy. It is the second time they have accomplished the feat in three years.
“We’re just looking for redemption this year and try to bring one back for Chaparral,” senior Tristan Dalbey said.
Chaparral boys soared above second place Desert Vista, finishing with a total of 390.5 points while Desert Vista managed 273 points – a difference of 117.5 points.
The two teams set the tone early in the opening 200 medley relay with Desert Vista setting a state record during the opening race with a time of 1:31.75 and Chaparral finishing not far behind with a time of 1:32.48.
Chaparral’s girls won their ninth consecutive state championship, finishing the day with 315 points with Horizon scoring 262 and Desert Vista scoring 224 to round out the top three. They took two of three relays, finishing first in the 200-medley relay in 1:47.88 and the 400-freestyle relay with a time of 3:30.33.
Red Mountain’s Sophia Jahn had a notable day posting two individual wins in the 100-butterfly with a time of 54:33 and the 50 freestyle, both of which were good for All-American Auto recognition.
Chaparral’s Ella Cosgrove had a successful day as well, taking first place in two individual races. Cosgrove won the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle while also leading the relays for the Firebirds.
“Ella led off (the relays) and hopefully she’s the girls’ swimmer of the year,” Krzyzanowski said.
At the end of the day, Chaparral completed the state sweep in convincing fashion, leaving behind no doubt that they worked hard to achieve the sweep.
That goal became a reality Saturday night. As both boys’ and girls’ teams huddled together, both trophies broke through the blazing orange Arizona sunset, setting up a picture-perfect setting for a picture-perfect ending for Chaparral’s season
“We have a mission and a team bonding event to come together as a whole and to compete as something bigger than ourselves,” Krzyzanowski said.
