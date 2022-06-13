There’s hardly ever been a moment that was too big for Higley High School sophomore quarterback Jamar Malone.
Even last year as a freshman being thrown into the mix against some of the top teams in the 6A Conference, he remains calm. That’s the demeanor of Malone, one that relies on the trust he has built with his teammates and his own natural ability to get him out of adversity-riddled situations.
That’s what allowed him to be handed the reigns of the Higley offense at a young age, and what will help him likely become one of the top quarterbacks in the state when his high school career is over.
“I had a great team around me last year that really pushed me,” Malone said. “When it was a tough time, they made it seem like it wasn’t too big. We all stayed calm, cool and collected and I think that helped us pull through in some of those tough moments. I knew I just had to prove myself.”
There was excitement around Malone from the moment he stepped foot on Higley’s campus. Before taking a snap of high school football he earned scholarship offers to Northern Arizona and Louisville.
Higley coach Eddy Zubey knew he had a special talent on his hands, one he would argue as generational. And it didn’t take long for Malone to open the eyes of others around the state and country in his first varsity season.
Malone split time in his freshman year early on with junior Cash Merrill. But eventually, Zubey and his staff made the full-time change to Malone.
“He just came in with a lot of poise, a lot of leadership,” Zubey said. “He gave us the best ability to move the chains and score. When things break down, his legs are smart enough to make us look good as coaches.”
He went on to pass for 1,562 yards and 12 touchdowns in his freshman season at the varsity level. The Knights went 2-8 overall but faced the likes of Open Division qualifiers Queen Creek and Hamilton, as well as 6A runner-up Chaparral and semifinalist Red Mountain.
It was a brutal schedule for a team that was relying heavily on a freshman and a core group of underclassmen to lead the way. But they became better as players due to the competition. Overall, it prepared them for the 2022 season in which Higley will move down a conference to where it hopes to compete for a title.
“When the kids understood why we were going down or what we were going down for, it was ultimately just a huge jump in excitement and buy-in not only from the kids but from the parents,” Zubey said. “When you run a program like we do, it’s a village. Just to get the parens’ support is just as important as the kids’ support.”
Higley showed early on this summer the firepower it has on offense. Along with Malone, the Knights return wideouts Carter Hancock and Dominic Esposito. Junior Nijrell Eason, a star defensive back who has started since his freshman year, will also make his way to the offensive side of the ball to show off his explosiveness.
Junior Donovan Aidoo, a standout safety whose recruitment has blown up this off-season, will also spend time on offense. The Higley backfield will be bolstered by Daxen Hall, the younger brother of 2018 graduate Draycen Hall who helped Higley to some of its most successful seasons.
As a quarterback, Malone is excited for the weapons he has around him and new offense that is being installed with the departure of former offensive coordinator Brandon Large taking over at Westwood. He hasn’t shown any problems with learning the new offense, as he was airing it out during the Gotta Believe Athletic Club’s annual high school 7 on 7 and big man tournament over Memorial Day weekend. He did the same at Arizona State’s 7s and big man competition a week later.
“It’s exciting,” Malone said. “I’m out there jumping, running around. I have a great group of guys around me. What we have, it’s a scary sight.”
Malone’s rise as one of the top quarterbacks in the state despite his young age started when he was 5 years old. His love for the game pushed him to always be the best version of himself on the field. That, in turn, has also allowed him to become a leader of the team off of it.
The players trust him. The coaches trust him. And for the 6-foot-2, 205-pound sophomore, that’s all he can ask for in his position.
He knows he will have even more eyes on him as he progresses through the summer and into the fall season. But to him, that doesn’t bring along pressure. If anything, it allows him to showcase what he can do.
And with talent around him, he plans to do just that.
“I just want to make sure I lead my team and every time we step out onto the field we are playing to the best of our ability,” Malone said. “As long as you are putting in the work, everything else will come in."
