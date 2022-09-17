Being undefeated through a bye week is an impressive accomplishment. For Higley High School, it remarks on a resurgence of a bounce-back season for the program.
Higley High School went 3-8 in last year's football season and has already matched their previous year's win total this season through Week 3, defeating Sunnyslope High School, 57 to 35, on the road en route to a 3-0 record in division 5A Santan Region.
'I told the team' that it's about ourselves, try to the best you can be today." said Head Coach Eddy Zubey ." Execute your job at the highest clip you can. "
The defense was crucial for the Higley Knights in this matchup. Cornerback Kyle Parker made play after play, including two interceptions, that helped Higley stay in control of this game.
"I just wanted to help the offense score and get more points." Parker said 'I needed to do what I needed to, guard my man and ball out."
Execution is an essential theme for Higley, and it is emphasized throughout to play at the highest ability that the players can.
"Execution, on the offensive side of the ball" just executing and running our plays and running our tempo," said Zubey
On offense, sophomore quarterback Jamar Malone II made electrifying throws and elusive runs, which helped Higley have an efficient offense. In the endzone, he found Daxen Hall, Caleb Botticelo, Carter Hancock, and Dom Esposito.
"Our offense played crazy, and our defense was so good too." It feels great; our team played amazing." said running back Daxon Hall.
Hall had impressive runs, with touchdowns, including evading two defenders for a breakaway touchdown to the end game.
"My linemen, they gave me that hole. I just had to run through it," said Hall about his remarkable last touchdown.
Being undefeated is not an easy task, and even with this impressive accomplishment, there is always room for improvement in the upcoming games.
"I need to work on my press coverage, staying patient, and playing smart," said Park. "It was a good win, and we could 'have done better."
"We need to improve on our tackling," said Zubey. "We gotta make sure that when we get in position to make a tackle that we can."
"Blocking and working on my speed and agility," added Hall
Higley is entering a bye week and does not play until Sept 30 at 7 p.m in a showdown versus Casa Grande High School , who went undefeated last year en route to a 4A Championship. Definitely a marquee matchup in the Arizona Area!
Next week, Sunnyslope faces off against Corona Del Sol High School of Tempe, Arizona, on Sept 23 at 7 p.m.
Higley High School will be focusing on going “1-0” again next week as that is another theme that is preached to them to not get too ahead of themselves and the pursuit for a winning season.
Higley will do what it takes to get the job done, as it’s seen in its remarkable bounce-back season of winning culture.
