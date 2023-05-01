Higley High School’s softball team was used to playing the underdog role this season.
All year the Knights felt overlooked by opponents, overlooked by rankings and never received the attention they felt they deserved. But instead of sulking, they continued to improve both on and off the field as a team.
They rallied around one another, and around two of their star players in senior catcher Natalie Ojeda and junior pitcher Kyndal Williams. The two have become one of the best pitcher-catcher duos in the 5A Conference. They’ve simply been dominant.
“We feel confident in each other,” Ojeda said. “I feel she is going to get it to me every single time in the right spot. I think she hopes I will get her that strike when she needs it, also.
“We understand what it’s like to be a team player and know when it comes to us we have to bring everything to the table.”
Ojeda has taken her role as a leader and expanded it this season. Last year, she was vocal. This year, she still uses her voice while helping elevate the play of the rest of the team with her own.
At the conclusion of the regular season Ojeda led the 5A Conference in home runs with 16. She also led in RBI with 55. Her slugging percentage of 1.161 was good for fourth in the conference. She was fourth in the state in home runs and sixth in RBI.
The Yavapai Community College signee has been lights out at the plate for the Knights. Her success has helped bring a new sense of pride to the program, which has thrived as a whole because of it.
“I think she allowed the game to come to her,” Higley coach Rodney Wesley said. “She’s improved tremendously as a leader on the team, and it really has an effect on the team. When she has a good performance, it’s a positive.”
Like Ojeda, Williams has been key to Higley’s success on the defensive side.
In 135.1 innings pitched in the regular season, she threw 193 strikes and had an ERA of 1.60. She went 16-6 while on the bump this season for the Knights, and also found success on offense.
Against rival Williams Field on senior night Monday, April 24, she hit a grand slam to help build her team’s lead. The Knights went on to win 15-5.
That helped Higley secure a spot in the 5A Conference play-in tournament against Casa Grande, a game the Knights won 9-7 to move on to the first round of a double-elimination tournament that began Saturday morning.
While Wesley credits Williams for her work to prepare for the season as a reason for her success, Williams is quick to credit Ojeda, too. The duo has built a strong chemistry between one another. Ojeda, being the senior leader, often calls the pitches. Williams doesn’t hesitate to listen and trust her.
“I feel like she brings a lot of confidence to me, and I know I can trust her,” Williams said. “I think we’re showing the buildup to who we are, and we’ll be even better. I think we are out to prove to everyone that Higley isn’t trash.”
Ojeda’s ability to not only lead but produce at the plate has started to open the eyes of some opponents.
She said there have been times now where opposing pitchers will walk her intentionally, not giving her a chance to make contact with the ball. She sees it as a sign of respect, but also can’t help but smile at the thought of her becoming a feared batter.
She wanted nothing more than to continue building on the already strong legacy she will leave on the program when she graduates at the end of May.
Beyond that, she hoped the program will continue to see success. That was her goal when she first arrived on campus at Higley the year COVID took away her freshman season. And she’s happy she has been able to accomplish that goal with the rest of the seniors on the roster – Chanel Ware, Raedyn Hedlund, Olivia Ramsey, Makayla Mowers and Ava Ripley.
“Higley wasn’t a softball school. Playing here at Higley was getting run-ruled 15-0. It wasn’t a softball school,” Ojeda said. “I wanted to change it but COVID happened, so it was a small step. But I knew I had my pitcher coming and others.
“We knew what we wanted, and we knew what we had to get done. We built it as a team.”
Higley fell 1-0 to Campo Verde on Saturday, ending its season.
But the Knights fought to the end led by their two leaders. Despite the outcome, Wesley believes his team proved doubters wrong all season.
Now, he hopes they'll carry on that success in the coming years.
“We just need to continue believing in ourselves and continuing to believe in our ability,” Wesley said. “If they just continue to be Higley and do things the Higley way, we’ll be successful.”
