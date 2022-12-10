At ASU Sun Devil Stadium, the AIA 5A State Championship game featured a battle between the No. 4 seeded Glendale Cactus Cobras and No. 3 seeded Gilbert Higley Knights in a showdown between the East and West Valleys. In the end though, the Knights struck down the Cobras, 41-21, to secure the school’s first championship.
“It's awesome to be the first to do anything, like this team has had a myriad of firsts,” Higley head coach Eddy Zubey said. “So, to be able to be the first team, they're always going to be remembered in the Higley lore to be able to be the first team to win at all, to do it all, so it's awesome. It's something that I've always wanted to accomplish and I'm just happy that I did.”
The game wasn’t short of storylines during the week leading up.
The eventual champion Higley had been placed in 5A after only getting two wins last year in 6A. The change fueled the Knights this year, as they came out of the gates quickly, tacking on four straight wins to start the season.
They would carry the momentum through to the end of the season, only dropping two games on the year. The now 8-2 team entered the 5A conference playoffs and kept rolling, breezing through Waddell Canyon View, and winning two very close games against the No. 6 seed Goodyear Desert Edge and No. 2 seed Scottsdale Desert Mountain.
Cactus was quite the opposite. They were promoted from 4A to 5A this season and weren’t expected to go as far as the state championship game, or even the playoffs. The newly added Cobras got off to a slow start, being essentially written off through 5 games, with a measly 2-3 record.
But the Cinderella story was just starting, as they went on to win out the rest of the season. They were tested on three occasions, with close victories over Surprise Willow Canyon, and upset victories over No. 5 seed Scottsdale Horizon, and the top seeded Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep becoming the only team in the Arizona state championship pool to be from the West Valley.
“I'm proud of our kids and proud of our program and our community,” Cactus head coach Brian Belles said. “And really just, you know, thrilled to represent the west side in a state championship game.”
The gameplay itself was a back-and-forth affair as each team would have their moments to shine.
After surrendering an early touchdown to Higley quarterback Jamar Malone, Cactus rallied back and vaulted into the lead.
This came off back of a 51-yard sprint from running back Damian Jiles, and immediately followed up with a monster interception for a touchdown from two-way sophomore Nikko Boncore-Montoya. Capping off the scoring spree would be senior leader Will Galvan, punching in a 17-yard score to set the game at 21-6 with just over five minutes left in the half.
The Knights composed themselves, halting a red hot Cobra offense, and took advantage of the ensuing punt which gave them positive field position.
Malone and his tail back Daxen Hall marched the offense down the field with Hall getting the end zone nod. After yet another stop by the defense, Malone found receiver Kaden Milner for a 23-yard touchdown. All of a sudden, the game was down to just one point, as the score was 21-20 Cactus leading into the half.
“We knew towards the beginning of the second quarter, we're going to have to pick it up,” Malone said. “And to be honest, we just made a couple of simple errors. As soon as we fixed those, I felt like we were clicking.”
Clicking they were, as once the half turned, it was all Higley.
The Knights started the half with an 11-play touchdown drive, where Malone and Hall chunked the offense down the field, yet again finished off by a 1-yard score. The Knights’ next turn with the ball went similarly, with Malone locating a wide-open Carter Hancock for a 33-yard score.
The score would continue as such, despite many Cactus efforts to move the ball down the field. The Cobras were eventually rattled towards the end of the game, gaining many unsportsmanlike penalties through the frustration. Galvan, the true senior leader, was the shining light to his teammates.
“I told them that we can’t lose like that,” Galvan said. “If they won fair and square, then I told them we have to lose fair and square.”
Malone would walk in for a game sealing score late in the fourth quarter, ending the game at 41-21. The Knights' 35 unanswered points to secure their lone state championship trophy is something the players will remember for their entire lives.
“It's just awesome. Something you dream about,” Hancock said. “So just very happy about it.”
