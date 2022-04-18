Terry Dietz takes pride in what he has been able to accomplish in two short years as the head baseball coach at Higley High School.
He’s given the team a new identity with revamped uniforms and logos that include a shield of arms and alternate light blue jerseys that stray away from the school’s normal navy blue and silver color scheme. He’s also added other logos into the mix for some variety, one of which includes a large ‘H’ with the head of a knight on the left side.
Beyond that, he’s created a winning culture. One that has the Knights at 20-3 overall and on the verge of becoming a top three seed in the 5A Conference playoffs. Even now with three games remaining, it is the best season in program history.
“I love my guys. I love my guys, man. And they love each other,” Dietz said. “These guys go out and want to do this for each other, day in and day out. In the beginning, they saw me as someone who can be tough. But the more we’ve gone through this process together, they understand there’s a difference between that and accountable.
“That’s what makes the difference. They’re accountable for each other.”
Dietz took over the program ahead of the COVID year, which ultimately cut his first season short after just seven games.
He used that extra time away from his players to identify areas of concern, most notably with the condition of the field at the time. Upgrades were needed to the backstop and dugouts. The infield needed a remodel.
It took time for all of that to be accomplished. A new wind screen was installed before the current season. Dietz said the infield was excavated 8 inches and new sod was installed. Other miscellaneous upgrades, including benches in the dugout that are high enough to overlook the padded walls were installed. But those will soon be uninstalled again as Higley plans to remodel the dugouts after the season.
While somewhat minor upgrades, they are appreciated. Not only by Dietz but the players, too. It motivates them knowing the administration is willing to put money into making their sacred place something special.
“It’s amazing to see people like (Athletic Director Aaron Dille) always out here,” Miller said. “We have new additions to the field it seems like every day. They’re always willing to give us the extra stuff so we can get all of this stuff for the field.”
Miller has been one of the leaders of a youth movement happening within the program. His .386 batting average is among the best on the team, and he has become a go-to for the four freshmen that occupy the roster.
He’s learned how to lead thanks to many of the upperclassmen on the team that have seen the program at a low point and where it is today. Many of those seniors, Jake Willerup and Joey Trippi included, have basked in the triumph the program has experience the last two seasons.
They were just freshman when the team played just under .500 baseball. They saw their sophomore seasons taken away by the pandemic. But as juniors and now seniors, they’ve gone 35-7 over their last 42 games.
“I think for us it’s about family,” Trippi said. “I’ve played with most of these kids since I was little. It’s personal. It’s great to be out here and see everybody still.”
Like Trippi, Willerup highlights the close-knit mentality of the team. They don’t play as individuals, they play as a collective group.
That’s what has made this team closer than in year’s past. They hangout both on and off the field and those that are younger than the seniors want to play and win for them.
Willerup constantly remembers the conversation he has had with his father about his time in high school losing in the state championship football game.
He hopes he is able to experience something different this season before he embarks on the unknown after baseball. He’s confident the senior class can lead the team to a title. And his teammates want it for the seniors, too.
“That’s pretty much the goal in life for all of us seniors,” Willerup said. “We want to be a winning program. We want people to know we are a winning program. We want the whole atmosphere to be about winning.”
The success of Higley baseball ties directly into Dietz’s goals to make it a destination school for up-and-coming players entering high school. The East Valley is already rich with programs of that caliber, most notably Hamilton.
But while the Knights don’t have the Division I recruits that others do — junior Washington State commit Justin Chambers is currently the only player with Power Five offers — Dietz and his players are confident Higley will soon become a go-to for players both in and out of the school’s boundaries.
“We want to be the best,” Chambers said. “Kids just want to come here. We welcome everyone with open arms. These kids that are here, they want to play baseball. Now, everyone wants to see what we are all about.”
