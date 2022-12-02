Higley coach Eddy Zubey knew facing Desert Mountain Friday night in the 5A Conference semifinals wouldn’t be an easy task.
He had to remind his players at halftime when they were trailing they still had another half to play. He had to make sure his coaches kept their composure on the sideline during crunch time in the fourth quarter, even when he was the one yelling.
There were 11 total lead changes between the two teams before a winner was decided. And it came down to the leg of Higley senior Konner Olson from 31 yards away to send the Knights to the 5A title game with a 35-33 win over Desert Mountain.
“I felt confident,” Olson said. “Just pure joy. I love each and everyone of my teammates. I just did my 1/11th and we go the win.
“I thought it would (come down to a field goal). I knew we would win if it did.”
Zubey joked that he had a feeling the game would come down to Olson at 6:05 p.m., less than an hour before kickoff.
The team left the kicking net behind in Gilbert when they made the 45-minute drive to Scottsdale. Luckily, Zubey said Desert Mountain coach Conrad Hamilton lent them a net. A decision Zubey believes Hamilton was “kicking himself” for at the end of the game.
But in reality, Zubey knew the possibility of it coming down to a walk-off field goal grew when the Knights took over trailing 33-32 in their own territory with just over 4 minutes remaining. The Knights then went on a 12-play drive that burned all but 3 seconds off the clock and set them up at the 15-yard line.
At that point Zubey had confidence in the leg of Olson.
“I knew when Konner went out there, that’s a money shot to go through,” Zubey said. “I had more butterflies in my stomach because my son is the long snapper. Once I saw the snap was good I knew it was going to be good.”
Higley’s final drive came after a game that went back-and-forth throughout.
Olson connected in a field goal early to give the Knights the lead. But Desert Mountain answered. Then Higley answered. Then the Wolves scored again followed by yet another Knight score.
The two defenses, while forcing stops on some drives, were left exposed by the opposing offenses on several occasions. Big runs and holes in each secondary allowed the two offenses to feast. But they answered each potential knockout blow. Higley just happened to get the last one.
“We’ve been preaching it all week,” Higley sophomore quarterback Jamar Malone said. “We knew it was going to be a dog fight. We just knew we had to come out and succeed. I told them to relax, we’ve been in this situation before.”
Malone, a sophomore who has risen to the occasion leading the Higley offense this season, finished with a single passing touchdown through the air as he completed 20 of his 29 pass attempts for 217 yards. But most of those completions came on key third-down plays.
He also rushed for 52 yards, most of which to extend drives when he was pressured by Desert Mountain’s defense and the myriad of blitz packages drawn up by the defensive minded Hamilton.
His lone touchdown pass was to Carter Hancock, the star wideout who recently was invited to the Army All-American Bowl. He added 10 catches and 148 yards to his impressive season. Don Esposito, a speedy wideout also contributed 54 receiving yards, adding a one-two punch to the Higley offense.
“Having two 1,000-yard receivers is a blessing,” Malone said.
If it was the big three through the air, it was running back Daxen Hall on the ground.
The junior rushed 28 times for 194 yards and three touchdowns. Zubey used his legs to take time off the clock in preparation for the game-winning field goal.
Desert Mountain’s offense had an equally as impressive showing. Senior quarterback Drew Tapley tossed three touchdown passes, one each to his junior brother Drew Tapley, junior tight end Dillon Hipp and sophomore tight end Lucas Blemling.
Tapley was handed the reigns to the offense in a full-time capacity when junior Brady McDonough went down with a knee injury weeks ago. He competed 13-of-22 passes for 251 yards and the three scores. He also ran in one of Desert Mountain’s two rushing touchdowns. The other was a 74-yarder by Santana Wilson.
This year’s Higley team accomplished many firsts. They beat rival Williams Field for the first time. They practiced for the first time on Thanksgiving and in December.
Now, for the first time since 2006, they will play for a championship.
“These Kids have really fought through a lot of different things,” Zubey said. “Everything hasn’t been unicorns and rainbows for us.
“It’s awesome. These kids have done a lot of firsts here.”
