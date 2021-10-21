Sammy Miller is a sports journalism student at Arizona State University covering Highland High School athletics.
The reigning 2020 6A State Champions, Hamilton High School, has its eyes on one thing, and one thing only, a back-to-back state title. The Huskies played with this winning mentality and were able to shut down Highland in three straight sets.
Even though the Hawks were unable to steal a set from the number one team in Arizona, the player’s spirits remained high and realized what they are capable of.
“Going into the match, we knew it was going to be really tough,” Highland head coach Tait Neilson said. “Obviously there are some things that we need to fix, but no matter what, our effort was always good, and I thought we stayed together really well regardless of the scoreboard.”
Both teams did not have an ideal start to the match with errors stemming from miscommunications on both sides of the net.
The momentum began to shift towards Hamilton’s side when senior outside hitter Micah Gryniewicz rotated to the front row. The University of Alabama commit went on to score three consecutive points, forcing Neilson to take a timeout, while being down 13-7.
Highland tried to stop Hamilton’s run, but the Hawks had no answer to the Husky’s one-two punch in Gryniewicz and senior outside hitter Jordan Middleton, who ended their 25-15 victory in the first set with five kills each.
“The game plan going against their outside hitters was to just try to touch as many balls as we could and be really solid in serve receive,” Neilson said.
The Hawks were unable to fully execute its game plan though. The Husky’s service pressure elevated in the second set, resulting in four aces, and it was Middelton, the USC commit, whose 6’1 stature coupled with her pure athleticism allowed her to simply hit right over Highland’s block.
Hamilton would go on to win the set 25-7, but the one thing that separates this Highland team is that the players never threw in the towel and gave up.
“One of the best parts about our team is our bench energy,” senior middle blocker Claire Pothier said. “We've always focused really hard on that. We just kind of shrug off the bad plays, and we never want to get mad at each other because everyone is human and makes mistakes. I think a happy attitude always helps our play.”
Highland was able to put its second set loss behind them and passed more in-system balls allowing junior setter Maya Bhakta to run its offense in the third set.
The Hawks were able to remain close throughout the set, but Middelton was the one standing in the way of a comeback win, with her match-high 13 kills, leading the Huskies to take the game 25-18 and sweep Highland in three sets.
“We struggled with our defense, but we still battled and had moments of passing well and serving well, especially Zoe, who got us a bunch of points at the service line,” Neilson said.
Outside hitter Zoe John is a player that was not only Highland’s leader in kills with six but has been a stand-out all season long. She may only be a sophomore but she plays with poise and confidence like a seasoned veteran.
This will be a player to watch out for in the next two seasons as she continues to grow and gets stronger on the defensive end.
No team ever wants to lose, but there is a lot of good that still comes out of this game for Highland. This young team is still lacking a lot of experience, so playing against such a high-caliber team allows them to have to think harder about blocking assignments and defensive schemes as well.
Highland, now 21-15, will have a quick turnaround with its next match being Thursday against Desert Ridge High School at home.
“Playing a team like that, we knew there were going to be some bumps in the road and everything like that, but the biggest thing we could do is just have good energy, have fun, and make sure it didn’t get to us,” John said.
“We only have a limited amount of the season left, so we just have to play our hardest any chance we get.”
