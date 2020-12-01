Often in sports men get more attention and recognition than women. The NBA gets far more coverage than the WNBA.
In America, the United States women’s national soccer team gets less attention than the United States men’s team, even though the US women are dominant, and the US men are subpar compared to the rest of the world. In fact, the women’s national team filed a lawsuit after they were denied equal pay to their male counterparts.
Highland High School Volleyball is one step ahead, making sure that both the boys and girls program is treated fairly and equally.
One quality that Highland Volleyball has is that the boys and girls teams have the same coaching staff, just with some roles switched around.
“Our entire girls staff coaches in our boys program and vice versa,” girls head coach Jordan Neal said. “Our boys coach is a Gilbert legend, Jeff Grover, two-time Arizona coach of the year and multiple time state champion. He is my varsity girls assistant and I assist him on the boys side.”
Both programs also share the same junior varsity coach, Tait Nelson, which according to Neal gives “tremendous consistency for our kids and our school.”
Another factor that helps give equality to both teams is a booster program where the teams share the funds they raised.
“At Highland, our boys and girls programs are treated very equally,” girls team captain Brenna Faul said. “We have amazing booster programs that help us raise money to keep us running and able to give us some extra fun things throughout both [boys and girls] seasons.”
While the programs are treated equally at Highland, players and coaches find subtle differences in the way the same game is played.
“The men’s game is played with incredible speed and power right now, so the biggest difference is you have much shorter rallies,” Neal said. “One of the things I love about the women’s game is the long transition rallies we get to play, where you don’t see that many of them in the boys game.”
Another difference coach Neal noticed is the girls will have a higher number of digs, which is when a player will stop the opposing team’s spike from hitting the ground, likely because spikes will be less powerful, in exchange for more precision.
Faul also agrees that while less powerful, girls are more accurate when hitting the ball.
“I’ve found girls volleyball to be more methodical, more precise, and more technical,” she said. “Girls aim for specific shots while boys hit it as hard as they can, as fast as they can.”
Both Neal and Faul went on to say that neither style of play is better than the other and that the key components of volleyball “serve, pass, attack” are the same in both sports.
Highland volleyball also emphasizes the sense of community it brings both between programs and between people that all come from backgrounds and lifestyles.
“When you play a sport, especially a team sport, it capitalizes on that one thing you have in common, then you find other similarities along the way,” Faul said. “I’ve made friends with people I never would have even talked to because of volleyball.”
Quinton Freestone is a sports journalism major at Arizona State University covering Highland High School athletics.
