JJ Costantino might be new to head coaching but he’s no stranger to the game and what kind of connections it brings to people.
Costantino is taking over the Highland high school baseball team after former head coach: Erik Kehoe and Highland parted ways. It’s his first job as a head coach but Costantino has spent the past couple of years in Highland’s system as an assistant coach.
“I never previously had any, any head coaching experience at the time, but I've been familiar with it being 10 plus years in the mix,” Costantino said. “And then linked up with a couple other coaches that were on staff there and went from there. The last couple years. As an assistant were really great. I enjoyed it every day.”
Costantino, although new to the team, quickly became familiar with the players. Enjoying season after season, he liked coaching, but he loved seeing and helping his players turn into more mature people along the way.
“I just enjoy teaching and molding and watching these young men develop into adults and watching them succeed and watching it just all, come together and all the pieces fit and it's just great for me,” Costantino said.
Costantino isn’t from Arizona. In fact, the state is still somewhat foreign to him. It wasn’t too long ago that he was coaching in his home state of California near LA. The possibility of starting a new chapter though was too tempting to pass up.
“My wife and I, we just kind of wanted to start a new chapter,” Costantino said. “It was time to kind of, open the horizons and see what life can bring to us.
“So, a little bit of a challenge. Yes. But we were we were kind of ready for that. We had our son was born here and in Arizona, too. So, he's 2 now. So that's exciting. And it's just now we've made Arizona home for us, which is great.”
Costantino has always been around the sport so accepting coaching job after coaching job through the different states just helped him grow his love of the game more.
“I was a baseball guy since I can remember,” Costantino said. “Here I am today. You know, I was a player, I played college ball, I played some independent ball as well, injury put me back.
“So and then, immediately was asked to be an assistant coach at a local high school in California. So, I jumped all over it kind of put my career to the side and focused on coaching and then, you know, here we are.”
With all of this background in mind, it makes sense why Highland chose Costantino as their next head coach especially in this time. Highland missed the playoffs last season despite having a good record.
They’ve also lost quite a bit of players in the off-season. Costantino isn’t worried though. His main goal is to build the team and their culture and reputation up. A continued theme from last season.
“We just wanted to change the culture, you know, build something special, and ultimately build, put our name on the map,” Costantino said. “We were with that record last year, we were the best team I felt that did not make the playoffs.”
On the field Costantino isn’t worried about the seniors that left the team. He loves the core he has currently, especially offensively.
“We have a couple of our impact returning guys,” Costantino said. “Caleb Giles, who's our shortstop. He's the returning guy. Tyler Swayze. He's our first baseman. They're both seniors. Matt snow. He's a senior third baseman pitcher, Sergio Lopez. He's one of our offensive forces. He's a junior outfielder.”
Costantino has a challenging road in front of him. However, he’s faced challenges before. Always on his side though is his wife. Someone he attributes a lot of his success to.
“Well, my wife, she's my rock,” Costantino said. “She's unbelievable. She's my biggest support system. She's there and when I get back home and I do a really good job of not bringing anything back because that has nothing to do with them.
“But she's always asking she's always in the mix, she's really into baseball as well.”
Adversity has always been part of Costantino’s long baseball career. Sports are rich with high highs and low lows. He made sure to mention that when talking about the sport he’s so passionate about.
“Man, I could write a book,” Costantino said. “It’s just so challenging. It's so mentally draining, the highs are so high, the lows are so low. It's a sport where you have to continue to work on it. In order to be good at it, you have to continue to work on it.”
Even beyond the struggle, the main thing Costantino wants is interconnection. He wants the team to work together and the excitement for that makes it all worth it to him.
“We're excited,” Costantino said. “I mean, it's a great feeling knowing players want to play for you. You can see the excitement in these guys. And it just makes it worth it for me.”
