It was an announcement Highland High School senior Colton Ellsworth never imagined he would have to make before his final season with the Hawks football program.
On Aug. 30, nearly three months after he was diagnosed with mononucleosis that spiraled into other health-related issues, Ellsworth took to social media to announce he would be forced to sit out his senior year.
His message, which emphasized that this was only a bump in the road and not a career-ending situation, was met with an outpour of support from those directly involved with Highland and the Arizona high school football community.
“I’ve gotten tons of videos and calls from my coaches and friends,” Ellsworth said. “I have some teammates come by, take me out to lunch and stuff. They’ve all made posters that they signed for me.
“Everyone has shown me tons of love.”
Ellsworth was diagnosed with mono in late May, which eventually turned into a sinus infection. A trip to his primary care physician in July revealed an elevated level of liver enzymes. His doctor recommended Ellsworth go to the emergency room at Phoenix Children’s to have his liver checked.
When he arrived at PCH, Ellsworth said everything “started failing.”
“My kidney failed, my liver failed, and I started getting blood clots in my head,” Ellsworth said. “All of a sudden, everything just shut down. I didn’t understand why it would happen to me. I was a healthy kid, I worked out twice a day and ate healthy aside from the Dairy Queen a couple nights a week.”
He remained at PCH for two weeks before he was released. He then spent another week at Mayo Clinic. Along with the failing organs and brain clots, Ellsworth has also suffered from third nerve palsy in his left eye, which forced his eye lids shut until just recently. Despite now being open and allowing him to see, he is still unable to physically move his eyeball.
To this day, doctors still can’t pinpoint the exact reason for his medical issues. But it has changed how he goes about his daily life.
Now, instead of waking up and joining his teammates in workouts, practices or in the classroom, his day starts with a dose of blood thinners and antibiotics through a PICC line, which is repeated on several occasions throughout the day.
“It’s kind of the same routine every day,” Ellsworth said.
At 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Ellsworth was poised for a breakout senior season as one of junior quarterback Gage Dayley’s top targets. Ellsworth also spent time at defensive end last season, accounting for 10 total tackles, including a safety in 2019.
Even if cleared to play at some point this season, there would still be a major uphill battle to get back into playing shape. Over the course of his three separate hospital stays, Ellsworth dropped from 225 pounds to just 172. He watched as his muscles quickly deteriorated and he became physically weak.
Mentally, however, he’s always remained strong. At one point, he even became a support system for his parents.
“I’ve always known I would be able to get past all of this,” Ellsworth said. “I just feel it. My parents always tell me my strength has also helped them.”
Since arriving home after his latest hospital visit earlier in September, Ellsworth has been able to once again begin light workouts. He has been able to ride a bike for a short duration of time and perform goblet squats 20-pound weights. While still far off from his previous squat of 405 pounds, it’s progress.
Ellsworth is currently on track to receive his last treatment and get his pick line taken out the week of Oct. 13. He had originally hoped to return to the classroom earlier, but with Highland’s fall break taking place Oct. 5-12, it made sense to return after.
Once back in the classroom, he will then begin joining his teammates at practice and during games. However, he will remain in tennis shoes, a shirt and shorts.
He doesn’t quite know what to expect when he walks out of the locker room, dubbed “The Hawks Nest,” and through the inflatable tunnel for the first time this season. He figures it will be somewhat emotional. But for the most part, he just looks forward to feeling the energy that comes from Highland football games, regardless of the lack of fans that will be in attendance.
It’s a moment that he hopes arrives sooner rather than later.
“I was sad when I was told I couldn’t play this year,” Ellsworth said. “But at the same time, I was just lucky to be alive. I can’t wait to get back out on the field again.”
