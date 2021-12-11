Gage Dayley has had the dream of becoming a championship quarterback at the high school level since he was younger watching his older brothers play at Desert Ridge.
He came close in 2020, when he led the Highland Hawks to the 6A Conference state title game and faced Chaparral. The Hawks lost that game. Dayley vowed to return the next season as a senior and win Highland’s first-ever championship.
On Saturday, Dec. 11 at Sun Devil Stadium, he did just that. And he had one of the best games of his career in the Hawks’ 31-10 win over Chaparral in the process.
“Words can’t even describe it,” Dayley said. “I have the biggest smile on my face. I’m just so proud of all of our guys. We finally got it. First title in school history.
“Of all the great players I’ve played with. To finally get one for all of us, it means everything.”
Dayley completed 13 of his 14 pass attempts for 234 yards and four touchdowns in Highland’s win. His lone incompletion was a drop. He connected with three different wideouts for the scores. Steven Trujillo, Highland’s senior running back, caught two.
It was the type of performance Dayley Vowed to have after he struggled in last year’s championship, when he went 14-of-22 for 139 yards a touchdown and an interception.
His near perfect outing in 2021 concluded a record-breaking year for Dayley in a Highland uniform. He became the program’s all-time leading passer and all-time passing touchdown leader in the Hawks’ 11-3 campaign. He grew not only as a quarterback but as a leader of the offense and program as a whole.
His father, Lee, an assistant coach at Highland who has also coached Dayley his entire life, said it’s been special for him to witness his son coming of age. And now with a championship, it’s even better.
“I can’t even express how proud I am,” Lee said. “I coached him since he was 6. As a coach, I’m not surprised. As a dad, I’m just over the moon. I’m super proud.”
Dayley credited Highland head coach Brock Farrel for his progression as the starting varsity quarterback the last three years. Entering spring ball after his freshman season, he was still timid and had trouble being vocal with older players around him.
But his arm strength, accuracy and overall talent spoke volume and helped him earn the respect from upperclassmen in the program and recent alumni. He began to seek advice from Tyler Johnson, one of the best players to ever come out of Highland who went on to star at Arizona State and is likely to be picked in the upcoming NFL Draft. Johnson was there Saturday afternoon to congratulate Dayley.
Dayley also matured mentally. Farrel’s offense, one that requires the quarterback to be in command at all times, came easy to him as he matured.
“He played lights out,” Farrel said. “Big players make big plays in big games. He’s grown a lot as a man. I remember watching him at a youth game and people would ask me if I thought he could play at this level. Yeah, he can.”
Despite being one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 class, Dayley’s recruitment has ran dry. He has all but one tangible: his height.
His 5-foot-10, 160-pound frame has been one of the main deterrents for college programs. Even as he demonstrates his toughness and ability to absorb blows – as he has done playing in the Premier Region the last two seasons. At summer camps, he has routinely been rated as the best passer in every category. Yet even then, offers haven’t come.
He hopes that now, with a state title under his belt after the best performance of his career, a school will bite. But until then, he enjoys playing the underdog role.
“If you can play, you can play. It doesn’t matter how big you are,” Dayley said. “I’m just so happy we could get this done for the whole community and the whole team.”
