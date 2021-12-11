Up 17-10 in the third quarter, Highland prepared to squib its upcoming kickoff to Chaparral. As kicker Crew Crockett’s leg swung towards the ball, he whiffed, sending the ball just a short distance.
However, the Hawks’ special teams were prepared. As the Firebirds failed to react to what became an accidental onside kick, Highland’s Aidan Witthus sprinted forward and recovered the ball near midfield.
“It was chaos on the sideline,” Highland coach Brock Farrell said. “As soon as we got it, I’m like, ‘Oh, this could seal it and put the nail in the coffin.’”
Four plays later, quarterback Gage Dayley connected with wide receiver Hunter Stewart for a 31-yard touchdown and ensured Farrell’s prediction would come true.
For the first time in school history, Highland won the 6A Conference championship, defeating Chaparral 31-10 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe to avenge its defeat to the Firebirds in the state title game last December. Dayley out-dueled Firebirds quarterback Brayten Silbor in his final high school game, completing 13 of his 14 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns as the Hawks’ defense held the Firebirds to 212 yards.
Five years ago, Farrell came to the Gilbert high school and has since revitalized Hawks football, taking the team to the playoffs in each of his seasons at the helm. Today, he and his team finally reached the pinnacle of one of the toughest divisions in Arizona, and knocked off a fierce rival in the process.
“It feels like a storybook ending,” Dayley said.
Despite the successful season so far from Dayley, Highland’s offense took to the ground early on. Every single play of the drive was a designed run except for a Dayley scramble when he couldn’t find an open receiver.
The Hawks’ opening possession ended when an end-around was stuffed at the line of scrimmage, but they soon got the ball back when Silbor’s fourth-down pass was broken up by cornerback Kyle Wright.
Dayley then showcased his ability to improvise under duress. On a third down in Hawks territory, Dayley weaved his way around the Firebirds’ defense and fired off a pass before being drilled by a Chaparral defensive lineman. His pass landed in the hands of Stewart for a 33 yard gain.
“It was in the sun and there was a guy coming,” Stewart, who finished with three catches for 68 yards, said. “The ball… it felt like it was in the air forever. I was just waiting for it. But Gage and I have been playing together since sixth grade and we just know what each other are thinking at all times.”
Highland’s running game led the Hawks to the red zone before Dayley connected with tight end Jace Patton from two yards out for the game’s first score.
It looked like Highland would have a chance to extend their lead when free safety Joseph Allen intercepted Silbor. However, the play did not count due to defensive holding, beginning a stretch of five consecutive penalties between the teams. This stifled the Firebirds’ drive, who punted after facing a fourth-and-18.
Highland sent the ball back to Chaparral after a quick drive, giving the Firebirds a chance to knot the game at seven before halftime. And they did.
Silbor found tight end Lukas Garvey wide open across the middle, who shed a tackle before outrunning Hawks defenders for a 62-yard touchdown, the quarterback’s 43rd of the season.
Yet a return to the 47-yard line and consecutive penalties got Highland just outside the red zone seconds into its drive. The Hawks cashed in quickly, with Dayley finding running back Steven Trujillo for a 22-yard touchdown to take a 14-7 lead.
Trujillo recognized Dayley’s confidence throughout the game. It enabled him to connect with the running back for two touchdowns.
“He didn’t have the jitters,” Trujillo, who racked up 16 rushing yards and 28 receiving yards, said. “He got that out last year. He’s looking good.”
Chaparral settled for a field goal heading into halftime after failing to score a touchdown deep in the red zone. Missed opportunities continued to plague the Firebirds in the second half, as a bobbled snap on their opening drive of the third quarter led to a fast three-and-out. After Aysa Hamid’s 32-yard field goal sailed wide left on the following possession, Highland responded with a 40-yard field goal of their own.
Then after the onside kick, Chaparral’s response was a turnover of downs on a drive marked by wide receiver Gavin Higley’s second drop of the game in the end zone.
“We played some good defense,” Farrell said. “We changed the way we make front and coverage calls so that we can not always have to be in cover four. Last year, we were in a lot of cover four to the field, so (Silbor) was able to dink and dunk us all day.”
The Hawks put the finishing touches on their dominant offense performance when Dayley connected with Trujillo for a 37-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and sealed a loss for the Firebirds when Allen intercepted a downfield heave by Silbor.
Farrell said Highland’s coverage forced Silbor to scramble since he didn’t have open receivers when he dropped back. This often led to Silbor — who finished with 209 yards, one touchdown and one interception — to throw the ball out of bounds. Meanwhile, the coach complemented Dayley’s decision-making, poise in the pocket and accuracy.
As the minutes on the clock turned into seconds, reality set in for the Hawks and their fans. Highland rushed the field in celebration of their three touchdown win, with an excited and loud student section clad in light blue cheering in the stands.
Last year, the Hawks fell one game short of history. This year, they finally made it.
“Nobody’s done it before,” Farrell said. “We had to build it. There’s something to be said about having to build something from the ground up.”
