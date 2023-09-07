Austin Gutterman Is a sports journalism major at Arizona State assigned to cover Highland High School athletics.
The Highland Hawks are looking forward to playing their first home game of the season, as they prepare to host Lone Peak (UT) on Friday night at 7 p.m.
Highland is looking for revenge as Lone Peak comes into town to complete the home-and-home series. The Hawks come into this game after a statement win against the reigning Open Division champions, the Basha Bears.
Highland is currently ranked No. 4 in the state, according to MaxPreps, after last Friday’s win. The Lone Peak Knights come in at No. 9 in Utah’s state rankings.
After last week’s statement win over Basha, Head Coach Brock Farrel made sure to address his team to make sure they were locked in and focused.
“Yeah we talked about that today,” Farrel said. “ I actually quoted Nick Saban after they lost to Tennessee where he said, ‘When Alabama wins on Saturday it's just another Saturday. When you beat Alabama on Saturday it's a big deal.’
"So I said we need to be more like Alabama or every Friday night that's just what we do, right, and then we move on and we do what got us there. So remind them of, 'Hey, do the things that you did to get you to this point and you don't just stop doing those things.'”
The Hawks are looking to play better in this game, after a 13-0 loss last year vs Lone Peak, where Highland only had 120 yards of offense in the game.
Highland is looking to be a more balanced-focused team in the game, after being one-dimensional last year.
“Last year it was only our second game, so I thought we were a little rusty on our run blocking schemes,” Farrel said. "But also, we had no passing game, a lot of mental errors on our route running, a lot of errant throws. So Lone Peak didn't have to defend the field and only had to stop the run.
"This year I hope we can be multidimensional so that they have to defend the whole field and everything on defense, and that should help us a lot.”
Farrel is looking forward to having a rowdy atmosphere during the game and playing at home, where they have had very good success.
“I think our student section is the best in the state and they show out every time," Farrel said. "They are rowdy and it creates a hostile environment to play in for road teams. In the last seven years I think we are 85% win at home, so I am looking forward to playing at home and not be on the road.”
Highland players are very dialed in on the game Friday night after the big win. But they keep in mind the ultimate goal.
“I seen the look in everyone’s eye,” Hayden Daughtery said. “And we were like, 'Yay, we won.' But at the same time we know the job isn’t finished.”
Senior running back Eli Kerby has been a huge contributor in Highland’s offense this year. He commented on the team's confidence to continue its success and buy in from the players.
“As a team we have bought into the program and the goal to win open,” Kerby said. “We have the coaching and the talent to win open. It just depends how hard we want to work each week.”
