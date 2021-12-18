Highland’s defense was feeling good about itself.
It had just forced Chaminade-Madonna, Florida’s 3A champion, into a fourth down situation on its opening drive of the second half. The Lions, which entered the game the No. 23 ranked team in the country, looked prepared to punt. But instead, Denzel Johnson took the snap along the right side and scored from 42 yards out.
The touchdown gave Chaminade the lead. It also swung momentum heavily in its favor which the Lions took advantage of. They went on to beat Highland 35-24 in the Geico State Champions Bowl Series at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Friday night.
“That fake punt for a touchdown after we got a big stop, I thought that was a big momentum shift for them,” Highland coach Brock Farrel said. “We lost Tau (Pauga) on the first play. We were already without Fisher (Camac). We were holding on for dear life on the defensive line. They were too big, too strong, they’ve got dudes everywhere.”
The Hawks, up until that point, seemed to have the Lions’ number. They jumped out to an early 11-0 lead after Crew Crockett hit a 29-yard field goal and Gage Dayley connected with Jacob Soehl on a short pass.
Even when Chaminade answered with a 17-yard strike from sophomore quarterback Cedrick Bailey, the Hawks responded right back with a long drive capped off by a Steven Trujillo 9-yard touchdown run.
Highland’s ability to move the ball on Chaminade’s Division I talent-riddled defense stunned the Lions. But they had home run hitters themselves on offense, including sophomore star running back Davion Gause.
He took a halfback screen 25 yards for a touchdown just before the end of the first half. He finished with more than 160 yards on the ground. Especially in the second half, he gouged Highland’s defense.
“I think we surprised them at first,” Highland linebacker Carson Allen said. “If you look at our roster, you kind of laugh at first. Especially with what they have. But we came out, surprised them and they made adjustments and got their athletes the ball. Congrats to their coaches, that’s a good team.”
Things went downhill in a hurry for Highland in the second half. And it started with the fake punt touchdown by Denzel Johnson.
Out of Highland’s next five offensive drives following the Lion touchdown, four ended with a punt. The other ended in a turnover on downs after a fake punt gone wrong.
During that time, Chaminade running back Duane Thompson escaped a crowd of tacklers for a 24-yard touchdown and Bailey tossed his second touchdown pass of the night to Jeremiah Smith.
Highland’s only score of the second half came on a blocked punt by Cooper Scott, who ran it in for the score near the end of the fourth quarter.
“First half we had it rollin’,” said Dayley, who finished unofficially 7 of 18 for 97 yards and a touchdown. “I don’t know what their coaches said to them at halftime. They turned it on. I mean, they’re a good team, 23rd in the nation. Props to them.”
While the game didn’t finish the way the Hawks wanted, Highland represented Arizona in good fashion on the national stage. They pressured a top-25 team in front of a national audience on ESPNU — the second team from Arizona to be a featured on the network this season after Hamilton beat Nevada power Bishop Gorman in September.
The loss dropped Highland to 11-4 overall on the year. But it was still the best in program history after winning the 6A title. For that, Farrel is proud.
“Last year’s senior class, they built the foundation,” Farrel said. “We put a lot of bricks on that foundation this year.”
