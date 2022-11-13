As runners began to cross the finish line of the Arizona High School Division I Cross Country State meet, spectators began to realize what they were witnessing.
Highland senior Emma Baugh crossed for the individual title in 18:46.8. Then her sister Cloe Baugh followed four seconds later, followed by Basha’s Taylor Drewry, then another Highland Hawk Kayla Chase. Desert Vista’s Brooklyn Hanania took fifth, only for, you guessed it, two more Hawks in Lindsay Schlink and Stella Hall in sixth and seventh. Desert Vista runner Bailee Christofis took eighth, only for Highland’s Kinley Jackson to follow in ninth.
Highland dominated, placing all seven runners in the top 15, and an even more impressive six runners in the top 10 en route to a second straight team title. The Hawks scored a historically low team score of 20 points, which, according to the AIA archives, is only recently matched in the big school conferences by Desert Vista’s 20 points in 2016.
Fitting for a team that preaches unity so heavily to go 1-2-4-6-7-9-15 in the biggest race of the season.
“Our team is always big on unity,” Emma Baugh said. “And this year, it was ‘We do not want individuals, we want team.’ And you can tell it has really helped. You could see the results. … I think it is so exciting. We wanted it real bad and our goal was to be proud of what we did, whether that means coming in first, second, third or however we wanted to be proud and we definitely did that today.”
That unity, or ‘Hunity’ – aka Hawk Unity – as Cloe Baugh said her team calls it, was key especially has some adversity hit when Cloe started to feel sick by the first mile. Her sister had passed her and encouraged her to keep powering through, and she did with her runner-up finish.
Elsewhere in the girls race, Desert Vista finished second to Highland with 65 points. But that isn’t a deterrent to the program, which showed it can still keep the dominance rolling with a strong second place to a historic performance that Highland pulled off.
“I was so proud of us,” Christofis said. “The way that we all left it out there was amazing. Brooklyn kicked a** today the way she was out in front of all of us. She definitely led the team and everyone else fell into place. … Honestly, I think we can keep this going. There is no secret code to what we gotta do, just keep training hard like we have been doing the past five months.”
Xavier College Prep (146), Perry (164), Hamilton (200), Mesa Mountain View (211), Queen Creek (218), Chandler (242), Marana (257) and Rincon University (258) rounded out the top 10.
The girls were, in Emma’s words, definitely amped up heading into their race after seeing the performance from their boy’s squad on the team.
The Highland boys took home their second straight team title, winning with a race low of 43 with four runners in the top 10 including two in the top four with Timothy Willford (16:08.8) and Lucas Witcher (16:11.9) leading the way.
“We have been working together, and every workout we have our top seven coming together through the line and that helps bring our depth (together) and it helps,” Willford said. “ … It is a lot of mental preparation. We talked about it the last week, who would be up there and what we could expect from them and what we could do.”
Chandler’s Gibson Kibia won the individual title decisively with a gold-medal winning mark of 15:50.2. It came with some minor controversy, as he wore spikes and it was questioned by race officials if that was legal per the rules with the Cave Creek Golf Course.
After a bit of a delay with knowing for sure, it was deemed no issue and his dominant day stood as just that: a dominant day to win the D-I individual title. He went out fast and never looked back with the rare wire-to-wire win.
“I executed and it is so unreal because I never knew I was ever going to be a state champion,” he said. “ … When (my coach) gave me the call and said I was clear I felt great.”
Elsewhere in the D-I boys race, Desert Vista (154) took third, Red Mountain (165) took fifth, Hamilton (169) was sixth, Mesa Mountain View (179) was seventh and Chandler (235) was 10th.
“I think we handled the course with poise,” Mesa Mountain View head coach Ronnie Buchanan said. “We got some seniors, but we also got a freshman and sophomore on the team and I think we handled it well. … The (young guys) had some good examples from the seniors as well which is good.”
Notables
Earlier in the day, to get the state meet started, Valley Christian came out firing in the DIV race with a win on the boys side and a runner-up team finish on the girls side led by Lauren Ping’s fourth state title, her first at the D-IV level after transferring from Desert Vista in the DI.
Ping, whose 17:53.2 was the top time of the day for a girls runner, was followed by teammate Ellie Phillips in third in 19:43.1. The Trojans finished fourth as a team behind winner Phoenix Country Day, Glendale Prep and Northland Prep.
The Valley Christian boys were paced by freshman Jamison Ping’s second-place finish in 16:31.2.
In the DIII girls race, Arizona College Prep (208) snagged sixth as a team, ALA Queen Creek (254) was ninth. On the boys side, Eastmark and ALA QC were 16th and 17th.
In the DII boys race, Williams Field (280), Desert Mountain (287), Horizon (344) and Millenium (355) landed in spots seven, nine, 10 and 11 respectively. On the girls side, Desert Mountain (144) took runner-up to powerhouse Flagstaff’s (48) title, while Millenium snagged a top-10 finish at ninth. Desert Mountain’s Kaia LaHann led her team with a fourth-place finish in 19:31.2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.