Gerardo Saenz was sitting in a classroom at 2:00 p.m. when he received a call.
He was told to leave math class, his last of the day, and go speak with head coach Scott Hare. Saenz, then a freshman, had never before spoken to Hare since his hire to lead Mesquite’s football program in Dec. 2018.
After arriving at Hare’s office, Saenz was told 10 words that would chart the course of his remaining high school football career.
“We gotta get you ready for two years from now.”
Saenz, a quarterback of the Wildcats’ junior varsity team for two seasons, was next in line to succeed Ty Thompson, the top player from Arizona in the Class of 2021. As a result, he served as the backup quarterback during the 2020 season. However, Hare, who wants to utilize his players the best he can every year, played Saenz at tight end — a position he played in youth ball — and defensive end as well.
Saenz used his height and strength to his advantage. Standing at six-foot-four, he blocked out of a three-point stance and caught passes from Thompson as Mesquite won its second consecutive 4A Division Championship in 2021.
Now, Thompson is at Oregon, clearing the way for Saenz — now a senior — to start under center on varsity for the first time.
“What I’m most excited about is playing with my friends since elementary school,” Saenz said. “This is what we’ve been talking about for years and years. And it’s finally happening.”
However, there was a time when quarterback was not in Saenz’s football plans.
Growing up, Saenz estimates he was four inches taller than the average kid. As a result, he was drawn to tight end, where he could play with physicality and reel in catches.
It wasn’t until spring ball ahead of his freshman season that he considered trying out for quarterback.
“I was like ‘I’ll try it out and see what happens,’” Saenz said. “And I guess it just all started from there.”
Saenz was named the starting quarterback of JV to open the 2018 season and led the Wildcats to a 7-1 record. Ahead of his sophomore season was when Hare met Saenz, who was moved up to lift with Varsity a week after their talk.
He quarterbacked Mesquite’s JV squad for six games the next season.
“He’s a big kid,” Hare said. “He’s six-four, 220 (pounds). He’s got a big strong arm. He’s definitely got the attributes of like a Ben Roethlisberger”
In addition to impressing coaches, Saenz made an impact on teammates, including current senior wide receiver and safety Carter Wojeck. The two met in sixth grade and have been close friends since then.
Wojeck, who started on JV with Saenz freshman year and is heading into a second year on Varsity alongside him, created a mutual goal to improve together.
“Every time a pass is thrown, we find errors, we find mistakes to fix,” Wojeck said. “He tells me ‘That’s the ball, I need to get it up more or the route needs to be different.’ (We’re) just always helping each other.”
The hard work paid off, as both were moved up to Varsity.
What quickly stood out to Hare about Saenz was his maturity and leadership ability. While he looks for talented players to fill his roster, Hare believes being a signal-caller is not just throwing the ball well. It is the ability of being a coach on the field, which he believes Saenz can do.
According to Hare, Saenz is one of the most well-liked players on the team and has been using his voice to motivate the team.
“He hasn’t gotten his chance yet because he has been behind Ty,” senior linebacker Andrew Morris said. “But I think the whole state needs to be on notice. We don’t have a slacker playing quarterback at Mesquite. He’s a dog.”
Thompson, who finished his Wildcats career with 9,891 passing yards and 100 touchdowns, connected with Saenz on four passes for 25 yards during his final season in Gilbert. Saenz, then a junior, also carried the ball five times for six yards and scored one touchdown.
Additionally, he saw time under center, throwing three passes and completing one for 18 yards.
Currently in Eugene, Thompson left behind a high bar to replicate as a signal caller at Mesquite. However, he gave Saenz an important lesson.
“His dedication and work ethic was ridiculous,” Saenz said. “He never took a play off, even at practice. So definitely staying on top of everything.”
Today, Saenz is working hard to not only be a great quarterback, but also keep his team’s title streak alive.
Either early in the morning or under the lights after practice, he can be found practicing throws with players such as Wojeck, Jaden Winston, Karai Burley and Brayden Fitzgerald. Wojeck says he and Saenz — both Mesquite residents — sometimes work out alone as early as 5:30 a.m. or at a field nearby if they don’t have practice.
Saenz is also working with his linemen, many of whom he met during middle school.
According to Hare, Saenz is improving his ability to manipulate defenses based on his presence in the pocket. He added that his quarterback has demonstrated skill at throwing the deep ball and making plays out of the play-action formation.
“He can throw the ball about 60 yards,” Morris said. “He can throw a slant. He could throw it all, make all the throws.”
The Wildcats are opening the season against Cactus High School, who they defeated 39-38 in the 2020 4A title game.
Saenz can already envision what will happen when he steps onto the field on Sept. 3, the moment he has been working towards for so long.
His mind is going to be clear and he will be ready to “get to business.”
“He’s gonna do really good with the chance he gets,” Wojeck said. “He’s gonna make everything count.”
