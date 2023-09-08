Max Williams is a sports journalism major at Arizona State assigned to cover Hamilton High School athletics.
Thursday marked a big start for football for Hamilton High School, as the Huskies picked up a massive 59-15 victory in their first home game of the 2023 season.
With a Thursday night game, attendance numbers were questioned beforehand, despite being the first homestand of the season for Hamilton. However, school Athletic Director Brett Palmer had a lot to say about the environment.
“Good atmosphere. Good home crowd, pleased with everything,” Palmer said. “Band showed up, and cheer and pom. Good first home opener.”
As for the visitors, the Boulder Creek Jaguars made the drive that was nearly an hour to Chandler, already with an 0-2 start to their season. And this away trip proved no different for their unfortunate start to the year.
Meanwhile, Hamilton began in a strong manner, looking much more like wolves than Huskies, although their first drive ended in only three points courtesy of a 35-yard kick by senior kicker Nicholas Stoyanovich that marked the team's first home points scored on the season.
“It was an amazing feeling. I mean, my holder and my snapper, they did the work. I did my job,” Stoyanovich said.
Stoyanovich would finish the half cashing in on all six of his attempted extra points and one of two field goals made.
However, the floodgates were opened after that first Huskies drive, with three touchdowns following in rapid succession thanks to some great special teams play and defense that were able to put the ball into the hands of the Huskies' best offensive players.
With just over six-and-a-half minutes elapsed in the first quarter, Hamilton was sitting pretty with a 24-0 lead following a Jack Lewis receiving touchdown.
The second quarter granted Hamilton a lot more success on the ground for the two star senior running backs with three rushing touchdowns total in the second quarter of action alone, two falling to the hands of Avery Knight and one tallied for Breylon Blount.
After the game, Knight spoke about his feelings following his work to get on the scoring sheet.
“It’s amazing,” Knight said. “Having the support from my teammates to cheer me on from the sidelines and on the field, having a great O-line, great blocks to open a hole. It was an easy TD, so we just gotta keep it going.”
Head coach of the Huskies Michael Zdebski spoke positively about the rushers on the team after the game, with higher expectations for the offensive line continuing into the season.
“We got the run game going a little bit better, because we really gotta work on our physicality on the offensive line,” Zdebski said.
Entering into the halftime break with a 45-0 cushion, there were plenty of standouts in the first half for Hamilton on both sides of the ball.
Naji Sherrod, a senior in Hamilton’s elite linebacker corps, played a monster game all around with his biggest play of the night coming in the form of a tackle for a loss of 11 yards with just about four minutes remaining in the second quarter.
Additionally, fans were treated with a running clock in the second half.
As for the man under center for Hamilton in the first half, senior quarterback Beckham Pellant finished with nine total completions out of sixteen attempts for a total of 201 yards, prior to junior Rich Lucero Jr. relieving Pellant of his duties in the second half for the third consecutive game this season.
This substitution proved profitable for Hamilton as Lucero Jr. broke the plane for his third rushing touchdown this season, followed by yet another rushing touchdown for Knight, putting the Huskies up by a total of 59-0 with three quarters of the game through.
Despite more of the same from the Huskies, there was some answering back by the Jaguars in the final quarter of the game, although it proved to be too little and too late.
Junior Brennan Curtin made arguably the best play of the entire game for the Jaguars with about 10 minutes remaining, leaping into the air to make a one handed catch for a 15-yard gain.
In the very next play, tight end Peyton Buschlen, who managed to get a substantial amount of targets throughout the game, hauled in a catch that took Boulder Creek into the opposition's half for the first time in the entire game, placing the Jaguars at the 45-yard line.
Thanks to some additional rushing yards from Sophomore quarterback Everett Stano, the Jaguars found themselves knocking on the door of the end zone, and a 2-yard rush from Duke Milacek sealed the deal for their first score of the game followed by a clever and successful 2-point conversion.
After yet another instance of sophomore running back Milacek punching it in for Boulder Creek, the scoreboard read 59-15 with 3:16 on the clock, and so it remained.
After tonight the 0-3 Jaguars will prepare to face Cactus Shadows in their second home game of the season next Friday.
For the now 2-1 Hamilton side that is looking ahead to next week's home game against Desert Vista, Zdebski plans to improve on the team’s second win of the season and come out even stronger next time around.
“We gotta move on, and you know, we did some things right but there’s a lot of things we still gotta fix,” Zdebski said.
