It isn’t the first time Hamilton High School’s girls’ volleyball team has competed at a national level with top-ranked teams from around the country. And it certainly won’t be the last.
But the most recent tournament the Huskies were invited to be a part of, the Geico Girls’ Volleyball Invitational, had a bit of a different feel than those the Huskies have played in in year’s past.
The tournament featured Mount Notre Dame High School from Ohio, one of the top teams in its home state. It also included Assumption High School from Kentucky which is not only one of the top teams in its home state but the No. 6 team in the country. Lastly, Marymount from Los Angeles, Calif., the top-ranked team in the nation, also took part.
It was a four-team tournament that included some of the nation’s best. And Hamilton, the No. 23 ranked team heading into it, shined.
“I’m so proud,” said Hamilton head coach Sharon Vanis, who almost became choked up thinking about her team’s performance.
“This has been nothing but a great experience for our kids and it makes us better and better. We play like that day in and day out some good things could happen.”
Hamilton kicked off the tournament on Friday, Oct. 8 with a come-from-behind win over Assumption. The Huskies found themselves down 2-1 before winning two straight sets to upset one of the best teams in the nation.
The win advanced Hamilton to the championship match to face top-ranked Marymount Saturday night. The match was televised nationally on ESPNU. It was the second time in less than a month ESPN’s cameras focused in on Hamilton. In September, the Husky football program hosted Las Vegas power Bishop Gorman, the No. 7 ranked team at the time.
Down 24-7 with just over a minute to play, the Huskies scored 18 straight points to win in dramatic fashion. Just like the football program, volleyball showed its ability to fight.
“I absolutely loved playing against such high-caliber competition, all the teams here are great,” said senior outside hitter Jordan Middleton, a USC volleyball commit. “Playing against the No. 6 team, that was a fun match for us. I think we really learned a lot. And I thought we did really good against the No. 1 team.
“It’s a really good feeling to know what we are capable of. I think it really helps us improve.”
Marymount dominated the first set, but Hamilton bounced back to win the second 28-26. The Huskies continued to battle but the Sailors proved to be too much in a 3-1 defeat for the tournament title.
Still, Hamilton’s players didn’t hang their heads about the performance. After all, they had just virtually gone toe to toe with the nation’s best team. Hamilton’s national ranking increased to 18 after the tournament.
While it is nice to be recognized, that isn’t the main focus of the players. Demya Tate, who was key for Hamilton in the championship match, said the experience of playing out of state teams has led to this year’s group to be as confident as ever. Earlier in the season Hamilton played several out-of-state opponents in a tournament. Beyond that, the Huskies started the season losing three of their first five matches before rattling off 21 straight wins before Marymount.
“I think our chemistry is what makes us special,” Tate said. “We have a bond on and off the court. That bond off the court carries on to it. Especially with the talent we have, it all just comes together.”
Tate, who transferred from Skyline two seasons ago, never imagined she would have competed in and won a state title followed by an appearance on ESPNU in a top tournament. But those are the types of opportunities Vanis and Hamilton, like other teams, aim to provide for their players.
The national competition helps Hamilton see a variety of looks on the court. In Vanis’ eyes, that helps the team in the long run when they begin the meat of their AIA schedule.
Every team Vanis has coached has had its own personality. But if it’s one thing they have in common is their works ethic. This year’s team is led by nine seniors, the most ever on the Hamilton varsity roster. It’s their leadership and experience that has helped this team emerge as a national power this year.
And while it won’t be an easy road with the likes of O’Connor, Perry and Xavier still looming, Vanis believes this year’s team once again can sit atop the 6A Conference at the end of the season.
“They kind of messed up showing me the level of play they were capable of, so now I expect them to play like that every night,” Vanis said. “If they do, we should hopefully win another title. But there’s teams out there that can beat us. If we bring our level of intensity, we should be OK.”
