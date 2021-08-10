Cameron Kobey knew early on in his childhood he had the opportunity to use soccer as an outlet for success in his future.
He first began kicking around the soccer ball at a young age. He was a natural at the game.
When he joined a youth soccer team for the first time, he stood out from the rest of his teammates. Now 15 years old, the would-be sophomore at Hamilton High School is preparing for what he and his father, Mark, have dubbed an opportunity of a lifetime.
On Aug. 10, Cameron will board a flight to Germany where he will spend the next nine months competing in the Bundesliga, a league dedicated to prestigious international soccer academies. Cameron will stay on the same campus as Germany’s DFI academy in Bad Aibling, a city just south of Munich in Bavaria.
“I’m very excited,” Cameron said. “I think it’s going to be a really good experience for me. It’s something I’ve been looking forward to a lot over the (summer) break.
It’s an opportunity Cameron didn’t think was possible until Mark presented him with the idea in March. At the time he was still expecting to compete for Real Salt Lake, one of the premier youth organizations with ties to the Major League Soccer club in Utah.
Just in the last two years, three of Cameron’s teammates were recruited from the East Valley-based organization to the Real Salt Lake Academy in Utah. In many ways, it helps fast track a professional career on the pitch.
Cameron will have the same opportunity in the Bundesliga.
“The life opportunity, the life experience, it’s unparalleled,” Mark said. “To travel internationally at his age and practice with them two times a day, learn the culture and be coached by some of the top coaches, it’s an incredible opportunity for him.”
Once in Germany, he will complete a normal high school curriculum while also learning to speak German. He will have the opportunity to tour the city when he is not practicing and play against other prestigious academies across Europe. Once his year is complete, he can be recruited to another academy.
Eventually, he will have the opportunity to jump to one of Europe’s several professional organizations. That is his ultimate goal.
The thought of living nearly 6,000 miles away from his family isn’t nerve wrecking for Cameron. If anything, he is excited to showcase his talent on an international level. Even Mark and his wife, Susan, have set their nerves aside because of the opportunity their son has.
Not only will he continue to improve on the pitch, but he will receive a top-notch education and become intertwined with German culture. And despite the risks involved — mostly due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases around the world due to the highly contagious Delta variant — they have vetted the campus and city and know he will remain safe in and around the campus.
“There was definitely some hesitancy,” Mark said. “But this is true development of the mind and body. Regardless of chasing the soccer dream, it’s the adversity he is going to get overseas he can’t get here. For us, that outweighs the hesitancy that mom and dad have.”
Cameron was granted the opportunity to compete and learn in Germany through a program called the Talentprojekt. Led by Mark Dillon, it has a long history of sending players from the U.S. overseas to play at various soccer academies.
To be accepted into Bundesliga, Cameron had to submit film of him playing and go through several rounds of interviews. The entire process took three months to complete. But once finished, he was notified that he had been one of just 16 players chosen from across the country to go to Europe.
It was an opportunity he knew he had to take.
“It was a long process to reach the end goal,” Cameron said. “When I got the offer, we knew we had to take it. It was something we couldn’t pass up.”
Since notified of his acceptance, he has spent the last few weeks leading up to his departure getting a better understanding of what he can expect when he arrives. Along with his coursework, there will be rigorous training sessions before matches begin.
Athletes in the program are treated like professionals and are expected to conduct themselves off the pitch in the same manner. It’s an opportunity he is thankful to have.
“One of the main parts of their culture is soccer,” Cameron said. “Being around people who share the same love I do, learning from them and getting to explore the city, it’s going to be amazing. Going off to Germany for a whole year by myself, I never thought I would have this opportunity.
“But now knowing I’m one step closer to being a professional, it’s almost a dream come true. I still have a lot of work to do to get there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.