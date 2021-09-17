It was the type of finish to a game one can only imagine playing out on a big screen in a movie theater.
Hamilton, the No. 26 ranked team in the country, trailed seventh-ranked Bishop Gorman 24-7 with just over a minute to play in regulation when Huskies’ head coach Mike Zdebski trotted junior kicker Matthew Krneta out onto the field to kick a 46-yard field goal. The kick was good to pull Hamilton to within 14 points of the Gaels.
What transpired next was nothing short of chaos that ultimately ended in Hamilton pulling off one the greatest comebacks ever to upset Bishop Gorman 25-24 on Friday night.
“Everyone was pretty calm, cool and collected, Zdebski said. “When we got down there, we needed three scores. We took one score at a time. We didn’t want to look ahead.
“What we did is a credit to the coaches on our staff and the hours they log to get them ready. And it’s a credit to the kids for being coachable.”
Hamilton recovered an onside kick to get the ball back with under a minute to play. Senior quarterback Nicco Marchiol then led the Huskies down the field. The drive finished with Marchiol connecting with senior tight end Michael Masunas for a two-yard score, which pulled Hamilton to within a touchdown of Bishop Gorman.
Then, the Huskies recovered another onside kick. Just 27 seconds remained as Marchiol found senior wideout Christian Anaya for a quick first down. Two plays later, senior running back Nick Switzer escaped out of the backfield and caught a pass from Marchiol he took 22 yards for another Husky touchdown.
Trailing 24-23 with 8 seconds to play, Zdebski had a decision to make.
Last year, against Chandler in the Open Division championship, a two-point try came up short that would have put the Huskies in the lead. Despite that outcome, he decided to yet again roll the dice.
“We wanted to win it right there,” Zdebski said. “We had all the momentum. We are playing number seven in the country. We got them on the ropes, let’s go.”
Marchiol rolled to his left from the three-yard line and made his way into the end zone. The Hamilton sideline and crowd — what was left of it after most had already left — erupted as Marchiol fell to the ground in disbelief. He was embraced by his father with Anaya looking on.
Hamilton had just taken the lead. Two plays later, a last-ditch effort by Bishop Gorman to lateral its way down the field was disrupted by junior safety Genesis Smith.
The comeback, a wild one at that, was complete.
“It was amazing,” Masunas said. “After that heartbreak last year, it was great to see our team push through for this victory. It was hard-fought, and we pushed through.”
Marchiol, who had taken a beating from Bishop Gorman’s stout pass rush all night, was unavailable for comment. After the game he was ushered into the locker room out of precaution. Coaches and players who gave an initial update said he was “fine.”
He finished the game nearing the 200-yard mark for passing and had over 100 yards rushing, including a 20-yard run up the middle that set up Hamilton’s game-winning touchdown. All three of Hamilton’s touchdowns, including it’s first of the game on a 7-yard pass to Tre Spivey, came from the arm of Marchiol.
Hamilton’s comeback bid was made possible with its defense. The Huskies held Bishop Gorman’s high-powered offense to just seven points in the second half. The Gaels went scoreless in the third.
Despite giving up over 500 yards of offense, Hamilton hunkered down when needed. The defensive line, led by senior defensive end Russell “Deuce” Davis II, began putting pressure on Bishop Gorman sophomore quarterback Micah Alejado.
Hamilton had trouble slowing down the Gaels on the ground, with junior William Stalling rushing 23 times for 169 yards, unofficially. Alejado added 70 yards of his own on the ground along with 133 passing yards on 21 attempts. His lone passing touchdown came in the fourth quarter on 28-yard pass to standout junior Zachariah Branch. Alejado also ran in a touchdown from 17 yards out while Stallings added the other from 15 yards.
But, the Huskies held on and gave their offense a shot. Masunas played a role on both units, putting constant pressure from the defensive end position against the Gaels’ Power Five offensive linemen. He said he knew he had to dig deep for his team.
“I dug deep,” Masunas said. “I knew my team needed me and I just had to go at it for them. I had to give it my all.”
The win is the second straight for an Arizona team over out-of-state competition. Last week, Chandler knocked off Cherry Creek from Colorado.
Hamilton set out to put Arizona on the map when it scheduled Bishop Gorman, a perennial national championship contender. The first five minutes were a great representation of what the Huskies could do. Up until the last minute, however, Zdebski said it was abysmal.
But all that matters was that last 65 seconds of the game, when Hamilton scored 18 unanswered points to upset a national top 10 opponent on ESPNU.
“We played a really good first five minutes and a really good last five minutes,” Zdebski said. “We represented the state of Arizona very well tonight. That’s a great program, it’s a very well-coached team.
They have more (power) five dudes than we might have in Phoenix. That’s a quality win.”
