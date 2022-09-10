Bishop Gorman appeared to be on a mission.
The Gaels wouldn’t admit they thought of Friday night’s matchup in Las Vegas against Hamilton as a revenge game, but it looked as if that was the mindset of every player that donned the all black uniform and white helmet in the first game of the Polynesian Classic.
Bishop Gorman was aggressive and it set a tone early on the Huskies couldn’t match in their 45-0 loss to the team they overcame an 18-point deficit against last year on national TV.
“That’s a really good team,” Hamilton coach Mike Zdebski said. “They were able to run the ball and get on those crossing routes. They made a lot of plays, they were able to execute very well.
“We just have to find a way to get better.”
The Gaels came out firing on all cylinders. And perhaps, we’re too aggressive to start.
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was assessed after a blindside hit on Hamilton wideout Nick Switzer on the first play from scrimmage. Switzer left the game and never returned.
On offense, Bishop Gorman aimed to establish the run early on against Hamilton. With junior De Von Rice leading the way, the Gaels were able to do just that.
A couple of big runs on their first drive by Rice ended with a defensive stand in the red zone by Hamilton. Bishop Gorman settled for a field goal. But that was one of the few stops for the Huskies in the first half.
From there, Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado went to work.
The junior picked apart Hamilton’s secondary, connecting with senior wideout Trech Kekahuna on a 26-yard touchdown pass. On the Gaels next drive, Alejado found tight end Elija Lofton for a 60-yard touchdown.
In a matter of minutes, the Gaels had a 17-point lead. They still weren’t done.
“It definitely was a major part of the game plan, establishing the run,” Alejadro said. “That opened up a lot of passing lanes for us. It felt good. What we saw on film today was what we watched on film the whole week.”
Alejado connected with Kekahuna twice more in the second quarter. One pass went for 29 yards and the other 52. Micah Kaapana, another junior running back for the Gaels, scored from 19 yards out.
In Nevada, a running clock is initiated when a team leads by 35 or more points. Bishop Gorman accomplished that in the first 17 minutes of play all while it’s defense held senior quarterback Roch Cholowsky and Hamilton’s offense at bay.
“We just have to keep foots on necks, man,” Vessel said. “We can’t let up. What was it, 24-7 last year? We just had to keep our foot on their necks and keep balling.”
Vessel, a former Basha defensive back, felt this game was a little more personal to him. He came from the Chandler district and saw a rivalry between the Bears and Huskies brewing.
He went down in the second quarter with a hyperextended left knee but was able to return to form, locking down one side of the field. He wasn’t a part of the Bishop Gorman team that gave up 18 points in the final minute-and-a-half to Hamilton last year.
But he knew it meant something to his team, even if they claimed to have moved past it.
“They’re a great team, I can’t take it too personal,” Vessel said. “Now I’m at Gorman, they lost to them last year. We just wanted to come out and take the dub, honestly.”
Hamilton’s defense, among the most elite units in Arizona, came out in the second half and started to answer Bishop Gorman’s intensity. Linebackers Alex McLaughlin, Taye Brown — who had a bone-shattering hit on Alejadro in the first half — and Naji Sherrod began to plug running lanes that were open in the first half.
Aaron Loughran also began to make a difference against Bishop Gorman’s offense in the second half along with defensive end Chandler Davis.
The Gaels managed to add one more touchdown in the second half. But it came after a one-handed interception by Jayden House after Cholowsky’s target stumbled.
“It was the right place at the right time,” Zdebski said. “(House) made a nice play. But if he doesn’t stumble, it might look a little bit different.”
Cholowsky unofficially finished 11-of-29 for 90 yards and an interception. Alejadro completed 11 of his 18 pass attempts for 230 yards and three touchdowns. The Gaels also combined for nearly 200 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
The loss to Bishop Gorman, which entered as the No. 7 team in the country, will only temporarily hamper the mindset of Hamilton players. They know they have an opportunity to fix pesky mistakes, and Zdebski believes they’ll do that in the week of practice leading up to Mountain Ridge next Friday.
“We have a lot of things we have to get better at,” Zdebski said. "Practice, watch film and do what we have to do to get better.”
