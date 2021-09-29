2020 was a statement season for the Boys Varsity team at Hamilton High School, as the Huskies won their eighth state title and third national championship.
Since its opening in 1998, Hamilton has grown into one of Arizona’s best high school golf programs. Its alumni can be found on college golf rosters, as well as on professional tours across the world.
A constant of the Huskies’ success: coach Steve Kanner. At the helm of Hamilton’s program for 21 of its 24 seasons, Kanner grew the program into a destination for local players and those who recently moved to the Grand Canyon State.
From 2005 to 2009, Kanner led his squad to five straight state championships. Heading into this season, raising another trophy is the goal.
“We have some hopes to do it again this year for the third year in a row, but it’s not gonna be easy,” Kanner said. “There are some really good teams out there that will give us a good challenge for sure.”
The Huskies already can infer who their main contenders will be when the postseason arrives. Brophy College Preparatory has won the first two tournaments of the season, something that Kanner said separates them from other teams in the state, including his own.
Yet there is a lot of time between now and the state tournament in November. Hamilton, attending in-state events as well as the Bart Granger Memorial Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, fields a talented roster. The group is led by senior Mahanth Chirravuri and junior Anawin Pikulthong, who Kanner called a “one-two punch.”
Chirravuri, committed to the University of Southern California, finished with the best score (-10) in the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division I Boys State Championship last fall, while Pikulthong finished third at -3. He is committed to Arizona State.
Meanwhile, Kanner said senior Nick Lippe and sophomore Vincent Cervantes are two players who have improved recently and will be contributors to Hamilton’s quest for more hardware. Additionally, junior Wyatt Chapman, who transferred from Casteel High School in Queen Creek, has been practicing with the team and going through qualifiers.
Chapman, whose performance has been separating him from teammates, is a good fit in the starting lineup, according to Kanner. The Bart Granger Memorial was his first tournament with the Huskies.
“I think this program can achieve a four-peat,” Chirravuri said. “We’ve already got two, aiming for one this year. And then I think next year, we should be in good hands as well. I think a four-peat would be the biggest thing we could accomplish as a team.”
That goal is realistic for a coach like Kanner, because he has done it before in the mid-to-late 2000s.
However, Kanner’s biggest emphasis, according to Pikulthong: staying “cool” on the course.
Chirravuri added that his coach helped golfers develop a strong mental skill set during his time at Hamilton. Having mentored players such as Andrew Yun — a former Stanford golfer who won the 2021 Rolling Green Championship — and helped golfers to 27 collegiate programs including USC, ASU, the University of California, Los Angeles, Brigham Young University and Harvard University, Kanner’s resume is one of the strongest in the state, if not the country.
In 2020, he was named the National Boys Coach of the Year from the National Federation of State High School Associations.
“Here we are 24 years later,” Kanner said. “We have eight state championships in (a) pretty short timeframe and (are) hoping to keep building on that. We have some really good young players and there seems to be a good competitive push amongst the players to get better and better.”
One of the early tests for the Huskies was the Bart Granger Memorial. Pikulthong said it is the team’s only out-of-state contest this season.
“We play in different conditions, different weather, different atmosphere,” Chirravuri said. “(The tournament) is 50-something schools. It gives us a huge advantage going into states that we’ve competed at the biggest level.”
The Huskies won the event, finishing with scores of 279, 271 and 285 for a total of 835, seven more than the second place team (Houston Memorial.) Facing 52 schools, Kanner said the team was -18 after the first two rounds and held a ten-shot lead on Friday. Some of the top performances included Chirravuri shooting a 65 in the third round, Pikulthong earning a 66 and 67 on the first 36 holes and Chapman firing a 67 in the second round.
Conducting its practices at Lone Tree Golf Club in Chander, the Huskies are preparing for the second half of its season ahead of the state tournament at the Omni Tucson National Golf Course. With the early success of Brophy and contenders like Red Mountain High School, there is urgency on their quest towards another championship. Kanner said that he is looking to solidify Hamilton’s starting five golfers soon.
In addition to winning a third state title since 2019, another record is at stake for the Huskies. The team has qualified for the state title for the last 22 years, a streak that Hamilton looks to continue.
As Kanner’s squad chases another successful campaign, his players are ready to flourish on the fairways and the greens. While doing so, they will look to express one of their coach’s key tenets: character.
“It’s really us being good kids and (having) good character on and off the golf course,” Pikulthong said. “Just respecting the course, respecting the people and just being good people.”
Good luck on the season. And… go ahead and leave the putters in the bag when taking a photo.
