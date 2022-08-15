The Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board on Monday voted to place the Hamilton High School football program on probation following a recruiting violation stemming from direct messages on social media sent from defensive coordinator Tim Dougherty to a Cesar Chavez player.
Board member Toni Corona made the initial motion to place Hamilton on probation during Monday’s meeting. It was seconded by a fellow board member and approved.
Jennifer Burks, the athletic director at Perry High School in the Chandler Unified School District, recused herself from the vote which ultimately passed among other members. With the decision, the Huskies are now ineligible for postseason play for a year.
“What’s really challenging for the board at the AIA is these adult people are employees of the schools or school district, and the AIA does not have jurisdiction over personnel issues,” AIA Executive Director David Hines said. “People ask all the time, ‘Why don’t you just punish the coach?’ Legally, we can’t.
“The adult, coaches, are part of that program and they are to uphold the bylaws at all times. If things aren’t followed, you’re putting the program in jeopardy, which then affects kids.”
Hamilton Principal Mike De La Torre, in a joint statement with Athletic Director Brett Palmer to football families and local media, said they were disappointed in the outcome of the board's vote and are in the process of determining next steps, which may include an appeal.
"We are disappointed in today’s outcome; however, we are in the process of determining next steps including a possible appeal," the statement said. "We have also already taken steps to prevent this from happening in the future through additional training to ensure all our athletic coaches understand the district’s expectations related to communicating with student athletes.
"Our focus now is on trying to make the season a positive experience for all students. As we move forward, please continue to respect the impact this decision has on the team and school."
The decision from the Executive Board comes after Hamilton was reported in July for the violation by Cesar Chavez Athletic Director Lenny Doerfler.
He also took to social media to express his displeasure with the messages sent to players.
“STOP CONTACTING/RECRUITING CHAVEZ FOOTBALL PLAYERS,” he wrote. “There is absolutely no reason for a coach, player, parent, trainer or anyone else to reach out to one of our athletes online or in person. A few examples of what our athletes are receiving."
Doerfler went on to post screenshots of the messages. The identity of the player was hidden in the screenshots. However, Dougherty commented on the player’s ability at the defensive line position after watching him during a 7-on-7 and big man competition held by Arizona Varsity’s Just Chilly in June.
Dougherty, in the messages, compared the athlete to former Hamilton defensive lineman Deuce Davis, who is now at the University of Arizona. Dougherty went on to explain that Hamilton’s defense has been one of the top units in the state the last three years, and that they “always plan on playing 14 games at Hamilton,” eluding to the Huskies desire to compete for championships.
“… so only 1/3 of the season against best competition in the state,” Dougherty added. “Iron Sharpens Iron.”
Hamilton, in response to the reported violation, submitted corrective action to the AIA for the incident. It included a three-game suspension that included all team activities, including film, practice and other team events.
“During this time, coach will not have any contact with players, staff members or parents of the Hamilton High School football program. This includes practices, games, film sessions, weekend activities, and any other activities that relate to the football program,” read the corrective action.
As part of other corrective action Hamilton took, Athletic Director Brett Palmer trained the football program’s coaches on Article 15.12 of the AIA bylaws, which pertain to recruitment tog athletes. He also went over proper social media usage.
Additionally, Chandler Unified School District Athletic Director Shawn Rustad trained all fall sports coaches on recruiting and social media do’s and dont’s.
Article 15.12 states, “There shall be no recruitment of athletes. Recruitment is defined as the act of influencing a student to enroll in a school or to transfer from one school to another in order that the student may participate in interscholastic athletics.
"No school administrator, athletic coach or employee of a high school district shall engage in recruitment either by direct contact with a student or indirectly through parents, legal guardians, common school employees, directors of summer athletic programs or other persons who are in a position to influence the student's choice of a school."
Hamilton has a week to appeal the decision.
“We would certainly like to have those things addressed earlier but there’s a process we have to follow,” Hines said. “Unfortunately, this is the first time we had a chance to hear it and we aren’t very far away from the start of the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.