The Chandler Unified School District recently investigated an incident involving a racial slur used by a coach in the Hamilton football program.
According to Chandler district spokesman Terry Locke, the incident took place inside the weight room at the school on Monday, June 7 during one of the football team’s summer workout sessions. Locke said explicit music was being played in the weight room when a coach entered and began to explain why the music was inappropriate.
However, while explaining why the music was not allowed to be played, the coach used explicit language, including the ‘N-word.’
“Coaches and administration held a meeting that evening with the varsity coaching staff and all varsity players,” Locke wrote in an email. “The coach apologized for his statement and shared the context of his language.”
An investigation into the incident was launched by the district. Locke said appropriate employee policies were followed and the coach would remain on staff and provided with cultural sensitivity and responsiveness training.
Mike Zdebski, Hamilton’s head football coach, said he could not comment on the incident. Locke said a meeting was held Tuesday between school administrators, coaches, parents and players.
“Tuesday, school administration and coaches held a meeting with all parents and student athletes to debrief the situation and outlined a plan to include more cultural competency supports moving forward for coaches and students,” he said.
