In a letter sent to families of the Hamilton football program Wednesday, Chandler Unified School District and school administration announced defensive line coach Parker Barrett will take over the duties of defensive coordinator for the football team.
A copy of the letter was obtained by The Tribune Wednesday afternoon.
“The purpose of this message is to make you aware that beginning today, August 24, Mr. Parker Barrett will be assuming the duties typically performed by a defensive coordinator,” the letter said.
"The football community is familiar with Coach Barrett as he has 12 years of varsity football experience, 4 of those serving as defensive line coach at Hamilton where he also teaches. Thank you for your continued support of Hamilton High School and Chandler Unified School District."
Barrett now takes over defensive coordinator duties for Tim Dougherty, who is at the forefront of a recruiting violation stemming from direct messages he sent to a Cesar Chavez player this summer after a 7-on-7 and big man competition. On Monday, Aug. 15, the Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board voted to place the Hamilton football program on probation for the violation, which makes the Huskies ineligible for the postseason for a year.
Hamilton, with the support from CUSD officials, filed an appeal with the AIA. That appeal will be heard on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Hamilton administration previously submitted corrective action for the violation, which included a three-game suspension for Dougherty.
The letter from the district to families Wednesday did not go into further detail about Dougherty’s status with the program. He did retain a lawyer shortly after the Hamilton program was placed on probation.
Stephanie Ingersoll, the executive director, marketing & communications for CUSD, said in an email Wednesday the district could not share more information at this time.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
