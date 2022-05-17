Hamilton felt down and out in the quarterfinals when it lost by a run to a Queen Creek team that got hot at the right time.
Then, the Huskies were given a second chance.
An investigation by the Arizona Interscholastic Association found Queen Creek hadn’t used an approved device to count pitches during its matchup the previous Saturday against Chaparral. The Bulldogs recorded 55 pitches for their starter. Chaparral, using an approved device recorded 64. The difference required an extra day of rest, which would have made him ineligible to pitch against the Huskies.
The enforcement of the rule gave head coach Mike Woods and his Hamilton players new life, which they utilized to make a run to the championship and cap it off with a 11-1 run-rule win over rival Chandler Tuesday night at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
“Crazy week to say the least,” Hamilton coach Mike Woods said. “But they responded so well when we got a second wind there. We played good baseball all year long. We were on top all year long. We have no apologies, we played well. Tonight was our night, it wasn’t Chandler’s night but give them credit, they had a great run.
“I’m just happy for the kids, man.”
Hamilton’s bats came alive early, scoring three runs in the first inning. Gavin Turley found home after he was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom half of the first inning. He came around the bases after a Prince DeBoskie double. Two batters later, he scored after a single by Ryan Kucherak.
A single by Hamilton starting pitcher Kole Klecker brought in the third run of the inning, which put pressure on Chandler pitcher Kyle Sleconich and the rest of the Wolves as they immediately found themselves in a hole against the top seed in the tournament.
Hamilton didn’t slow down from there.
Turley, an Oregon State signee, blasted a two-run shot to left-center in the second inning to put two more on the board for the Huskies. They went on to score two more runs in the third, fourth and in the bottom of the fifth off the bat of DeBoskie to end the game in walk off fashion.
“I knew going up there I didn’t want to play another two innings,” Turley said. “This is phenomenal. The feeling of going through everything we went through as a team and getting to do this is unreal. It’s something I’ll remember forever.”
Along with his contributions on the mound, Klecker’s two RBI gave him some breathing room on the mound. Woods said putting up runs early in a high-pressure situation calmed his team, especially after the whirlwind of a week they went through getting bounced from the tournament and back in.
But once they were reinstated, every player refocused on the task at hand. They had spoken about winning a title all season. And they were given a second wind, they found a rhythm at the right time.
To make the title game, Hamilton was forced to beat Chaparral twice. The Huskies did that with ease Friday, May 13 in the form of a 10-2 victory to force a second matchup on Saturday. Runs didn’t come as easy then, as the Huskies squeaked by with a 3-1 victory.
But nonetheless, they took advantage of the opportunity given to them.
“It was a jam-packed week, for sure,” said Klecker, who pitched against Queen Creek. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for four years. I was told I was being given the ball tonight and I knew everyone was going to be behind me. The boys came together and we won it.”
Chandler managed to record four hits against Klecker but mustered only one run, which came in the fourth. The Wolves left multiple runners on but couldn’t capitalize to keep the game within reach through the early innings.
The run by the Wolves was fueled by good pitching, hot bats and a stellar defense behind the mound. But miscommunication on defense led to routine fly balls being dropped and wild pitches and throws to catch a Hamilton base runner stealing hindered Chandler’s ability to be productive in a winner-take-all situation.
The Wolves ended the game with four errors compared to Hamilton’s one. They were forced to go to a freshman arm early in the third Jameson Harris. They brought in another freshman to close out the game in the bottom of the fifth.
Head coach David Lopez had trust in his two young arms, but Hamilton’s ability to put up runs early put his team in a tough situation. Despite the outcome, Lopez said it doesn’t take away from the special season his team had making a run to the title game for the first time since 1972.
“I’m extremely proud,” Lopez said. “These guys have shown the grit and determination and loved on each other until the very end. We had to play our best baseball and when you have four errors in a championship game you put yourself in a difficult spot.
“That doesn’t take away from everything we accomplished. We brought the Chandler community together. Even though it ended the way it did, these guys should be proud.”
