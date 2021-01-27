The Hamilton and Chandler high school basketball teams have both been forced into quarantine for at least 10 days due to a positive COVID-19 test in at least one of the programs.
The beginning of quarantine for the two comes the day after facing off against each other as part of Hoophall West.
“It’s an unfortunate situation but I can confirm that Hamilton basketball program has been notified of a positive case and are currently quarantined until further notice,” Hamilton Athletic Director Brett Palmer said in an email. “We are in the process of rescheduling those games that are affected by the quarantine.”
Hamilton, which has started the pandemic-delayed season 2-1, was scheduled to play Sandra Day O’Connor, Kofa and district rivals Basha and Perry over the course of the next 10 days. Should the Huskies be cleared, they will be able to return to the court on Tuesday, Feb. 9 against Brophy.
Chandler, which opened the season with four games in as many days, is currently 2-3 on the year and will attempt to reschedule its next three games against Brophy, Kofa and Basha, according to Athletic Director Jim Culver.
“We were informed of a positive COVID test,” Culver said in an email. “In accordance with CUSD, Maricopa County, and State of Arizona health guidelines, we will be pausing all basketball activities for 10 days.
“We will be working with the schools that are impacted to reschedule the missed games.”
Chandler’s next scheduled game is Tuesday, Feb. 9 against district-rival Perry.
