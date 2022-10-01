Defense, defense, a safety and more defense.
The Hamilton Huskies defeated the Highland Hawks 10-8 in a Friday night matchup in Gilbert. Both defenses dominated the game, as the Huskies offense was sparked by junior quarterback Beckham Pellant who came into the game in the second quarter.
“Defense came up huge,” Huskies senior center Griffin Stalfort said. “They really bailed out the offense and saved us.”
The Huskies defense did not allow a touchdown in the game, holding the Highland offense to just two field goals. Senior linebacker Taye Brown had an interception in the first quarter, forcing Highland to stick with a running attack for most of the night.
Hamilton safety Kadin Roberts forced a fumble with four minutes left in the game, just after Highland’s defense forced a crucial go-ahead safety with five minutes left in the game.
“It’s just resilience," Pellant said. “They came up big with that fumble recovery and we can’t thank them enough.”
The Hawks defense only allowed one touchdown drive, late in the third quarter after shutting the Hamilton offense out in the first half. The Hawks defensive line harassed both of Hamilton’s quarterbacks, as junior linebacker Kash Cullimore and senior linebacker Brigham Stewart each had a sack in the game.
Highland senior free safety Cole Crandall had an interception late in the second half to swing the momentum even more in their favor after the Hawks had already taken a 3-0 lead after a second quarter field goal.
The Hawks biggest play of the night came with five minutes left in the game, as senior defensive lineman Cooper Scott forced a safety to take a 8-7 lead late in the game. After a missed field goal, a holding penalty backed the Huskies up and the Hawks defensive line took advantage.
The Hamilton offense was shut out in the first half, after scoring over 30 points in every Arizona matchup this season. Pellant came into the game in the second quarter, providing a potential spark for the Husky offense.
“We rally around our guys,” Stalfort said. “He’s (Pellant) ready to go every week, no matter what happens. “
Pellant led a quick drive and threw a back-shoulder fade for a touchdown in the second drive of the third quarter. Senior wide receiver Milan Smith reeled in the touchdown grab.
“We prepared all week,” Pellant said. “Nothing new, we came in and had a game plan. It felt great to get a win.”
After a 33 yard attempt was missed in the first half, Huskies kicker Matthew Krneta nailed the go-ahead 31 yard attempt with just over two minutes left to go in the game.
After an early interception, the Hawks stuck to the run game. The combination of trap, power, and zone run led the attack for the Highland offense. Mixed in with boot rollouts, not much room could be found for the offense.
“We got a bye week coming up, so we compete,” Hawks head coach Brock Farrel said. “We got to figure out who the best offensive players are moving forward and see if we put together a balanced attack.”
Highland are defending 6A Conference champions, and suffered similar defeats last season. Their defense looks like one of the best in the state, their season is just beginning.
For Hamilton, the Huskies nearly escaped the Hawks with an Open State Championship in their sight.
“The main goal is the state championship,” Stalfort said. “Open Division state championship, we’ve been to Open Division three years in a row now and came up short all three times. This year we gotta finish it.”
