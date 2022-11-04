Valley Christian junior quarterback Gunnar Link was surprised to hear Thursday morning that he would be the starter for the Trojans’ playoff game against Mohave Friday.
It’s a moment he had prepared for all season, taking reps at the junior varsity level just in case his number was called. That moment finally came in the biggest game of the year for Valley Christian.
But he rose to the occasion.
Link picked apart Mohave’s secondary as he threw five touchdowns in the Trojans’ 33-19 victory in the first round of the 3A playoffs.
“I was a little nervous at first, but all my guys had my back,” Link said. “They had trust in me and that’s something I couldn’t thank them enough for. I had to do it for Hunter (Heeringa) and Dom (Ferrera).
“I wanted to step up for my team and get them another game next week.”
Link’s start came due to the absence of senior starter Hunter Heeringa, who was sidelined due to a disciplinary reason alongside linebacker Dominic Ferrera.
The decision by administration was met with scrutiny on social media. It also was a distraction for the team just 24 hours before a win-or-go-home game.
But they quickly put it behind them and gave Link their full support.
“He hadn’t really got any reps the whole week,” Petersen said. “He showed a lot of poise tonight and trust in the guys that were in front of him. He didn’t bail when there was pressure, and there was a lot tonight. He stuck in there and threw some nice passes.”
It took time, however, for Valley Christian to find its footing against a physical Mohave team.
The Thunderbirds came out swinging as they drove down the field and scored behind the legs of quarterback Joe Yoney Jr. Yoney, a freshman, extended Mohave’s first drive with a 61-yard pass to senior Izaac Robles on third and long.
He punched in the first score of the game from a yard out a few plays later.
Valley Christian had an answer, though. Link connected with senior wideout Eric Miller for a 41-yard touchdown. Both defenses took over, forcing turnovers on downs, a fumble by Mohave and multiple punts by both teams.
Finally, near the midway point of the second quarter Valley Christian broke through with a short pass from Link to senior wideout Ethan Heinrich, who then broke three tackles on his way to a 54-yard touchdown.
Short pass from Gunnar Link and Ethan Heinrich did the rest. The 54-yard touchdown gives Valley Christian the lead. 14-7 Trojans | 5:34 2Q #VXLive pic.twitter.com/GLpzBq8QYl— Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) November 5, 2022
That was just the start for the Trojans. Link went on to find junior wideout Caleb Lewis to answer a Mohave touchdown. The two connected again in the third quarter for Link’s fourth touchdown pass of the game.
His fifth went to Miller, the second connection between the two.
Miller, Lewis, Heinrich and senior wideout Adam Bradford all had over 70 receiving yards in the win. Lewis led the way with 85 in seven receptions. Miller had 79, Heinrich 78 and Bradford 71.
Link finished 23-of-39 for 301 yards and the five touchdowns.
“Props to Gunnar, he stepped up when we needed him to and did his job,” Lewis said. “He got us the ball where we needed to be, and we appreciate him. There was no doubt he was going to get the job done tonight.”
Touchdown Valley Christian. Link finds Caleb Lewis for the 10-yard score. 21-13 Trojans | :17 2Q #VXLive pic.twitter.com/redxVu6yIe— Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) November 5, 2022
Valley Christian’s ability to pass the ball came during a time in which its run game was stuffed by Mohave’s stout front seven.
Led by linebacker Jonathon Williams, the Thunderbirds held the Trojans to 34 total yards on the ground, a season low. Mohave also found some success on offense. Yoney passed for 200 yards and a touchdown and added 85 more yards on the ground. His top target was Robles, who hauled in 11 passes for 162 yards. Running back Tanner Maynes rushed for 145 yards.
But penalties proved to be the Achilles heel for Mohave, as it was flagged 18 times for 135 yards.
The win for Valley Christian was met with the seniors walking the home field for the last time. It was a moment that was special for all of them, Miller included, who took a chance and transferred before his senior year from Desert Vista.
Valley Christian seniors walking their home field for the last time after a win over Mohave #VXLive pic.twitter.com/snZxRf3kYn— Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) November 5, 2022
“We had a lot of hard news come this week and it was hard to focus on football,” Miller said. “I’ve been here a year, but I know how important this is for these guys. Just knowing I did my part on the field, it’s the greatest day ever.”
The eighth-ranked Trojans will go on the road next week to face top-ranked Thatcher in the 3A quarterfinals.
While Petersen told his team to enjoy the win Friday night, he and everyone involved in the football program know the challenge that awaits next week.
“We know they’re a really tough and physical team,” Petersen said. “We wanted challenges at the beginning of the year like Show Low to prepare us for somebody like Thatcher. To face them in the second round is not what we anticipated.
“But we’ve been working on dealing with adversity this year. I think that’s going to pay off for what we are going to go into next week.”
